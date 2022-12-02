If you’re overwhelmed with the plethora of festive options available now, let us distract you to with what’s new around the island this month? If you’re seeking new experiences, we’ve got seven new cafes and restaurants around Singapore that are worth checking out in December.
At the newly-opened Ahāra, you can go on a gastronomic adventure to India through a Japanese lens, and if you’re keen on exploring seasonal produce from Land of the Rising Sun, we suggest heading straight to Kissajin.
Brunch lovers, you may also want to check out Riang with its impressive and unique fusion styled dishes. Those with a sweet tooth, may also want to pop by Fieldnotes by Zee & Elle for a slice of cake or to tuck into one of their desserts.
This month, cafe enthusiasts in Singapore can feast their eyes and satisfy their stomachs at a medley of casual bistros, ranging from the French-inspired joint Alkove – opened by Michelin-starred chef Haikal Johari – to luscious cream cakes at Fieldnotes by Zee and Elle.
Read on for the full list.
All the new cafes and restaurants in Singapore to visit this December 2022:
Looking for a new brunch place in town? Riang has got your back. The sunlight-filled space is run by the same folks behind The Brewing Ground at Joo Chiat Place, and diners can expect a medley of mouthwatering dishes, drinks and a whole lot of good vibes. Casual plates served during brunch include the Ultimate Breakfast Burger and Homemade Quiche and Crab Mayo Croissant, while heartier dishes like the Curry-Leaf Pesto Farfalle and Rump Cap Steak MBS2+ are just as worth trying at lunch or dinner.
Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is welcoming a new restaurant to its line-up of dining establishments, this time in collaboration with Thai celebrity chef, Ian Kittichai. Soi Social – located at RWS’ Festive Walk – features a contemporary take on popular classics from across Thailand’s four distinct culinary regions: North, Northeast (Isaan), Central Plains, and South. Highlights here include the Chiang Mai duck sausage with wild betel leaf, ginger, peanuts and chilli, the Seared scallop in “Nam-Tok” E-sarn style with dried chilli and saw leaf coriander dressing, as well as the Roasted special marinated duck, served with Thai red curry sauce. P.S. Remember to wash down your dishes with a couple of cocktails, each one handcrafted with Thai ingredients and traditional Thai spirits.
Les Amis Group isn’t holding back with their new openings this year. Their newest addition? Kissajin, a snazzy Japanese omakase joint that serves fresh seasonal produce with elements of fun. We don’t want to spoil it for you, but if you’re curious, read our full review here.
Singapore’s favourite French bistro and gourmet store has opened a new concept in Newton, right by the first floor of leading French institution, Alliance Francaise Singapour. Its all-day menu boasts a series of informal plates best for casual meetups or a solo day out: think sandwiches, quiches, a full bakery selection, and of course, galettes (weekends only) made a la minute. Don’t have time to sit down? Bring a piece of France home with their selection of cheeses, cold cuts, foie gras, rillettes, and more.
Chef-owner Vikramjit Roy is celebrating Indian cuisine with a fresh new perspective. At the relaxed, 32-seater Ahāra, dishes are re-imagined with Japanese culinary techniques and ingredients, a confluence of his heritage and Japanese training in his formative years. Here, diners are invited to tickle their tastebuds with two different set menus, the nine-course Explore and 16-course Expedition, showcasing a series of plates such as the Hay Smoked Oysters with Sol Kadhi and the Uncooked Wagyu Shaami Tartlet.
Fans of local bakery Zee and Elle can finally sit down for a slice of their cakes, as they’ve opened their very first dine-in concept at Neil Road. Here, diners can expect fresh cream cakes – in flavours such as Honey Yuzu, Guava Lychee, Passionfruit Jasmine and Mango Yuzu – set against an aesthetically pleasing white and cream-coloured interior. Whole cakes are available as well.
Chef Haikal Johari needs no introduction. The Michelin-starred chef of Alma by Juan Amador has opened a casual bistro to serve even more diners around the island. Alkove, located in Kovan, comes armed with a menu of unpretentious French-inspired fare: think dishes like the Wagyu Onglet Steak Frites and the Chicken Vin Blanc. For breakfast, diners will enjoy the selection of bread, viennoiseries, and tartines here too.