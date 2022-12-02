If you’re overwhelmed with the plethora of festive options available now, let us distract you to with what’s new around the island this month? If you’re seeking new experiences, we’ve got seven new cafes and restaurants around Singapore that are worth checking out in December.

At the newly-opened Ahāra, you can go on a gastronomic adventure to India through a Japanese lens, and if you’re keen on exploring seasonal produce from Land of the Rising Sun, we suggest heading straight to Kissajin.

Brunch lovers, you may also want to check out Riang with its impressive and unique fusion styled dishes. Those with a sweet tooth, may also want to pop by Fieldnotes by Zee & Elle for a slice of cake or to tuck into one of their desserts.

Read on for the full list.

All the new cafes and restaurants in Singapore to visit this December 2022:

