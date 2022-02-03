New Restaurants In Singapore To Check Out In February 2022

February 2022 sees a new slew of cafés and restaurants pop-up all over Singapore.
This month, we’re seeing a whole host of fresh faces in the dining scene across cuisines. A sizzling new Cantonese joint, 5 on 25, will impress with sumptuous dishes like Fried Bird’s Nest with Superior Stock, set against a moody, classy backdrop crafted with touches from internationally acclaimed architect Andre Fu.
Pizza-lovers on the lookout for new pie joints can look forward to chewy sourdough slices from Milano Pizza and Wine, while thin-crust enthusiasts should start making a beeline for Sonny’s Pizzeria at Circular Road.
Orchard Road’s very own Palais Renaissance also spotlights two new restaurants this month: dig into a selection of crepes and galettes at French Fold, or celebrate a special occasion in style with a lavish dinner at Caviar, home to Singapore’s largest selection of the celebrated delicacy.
Here are 10 new cafés and restaurants in Singapore to dine at this February 2022:
Andaz Singapore’s latest dining jewel is 5 on 25, the hotel’s first-ever take on Cantonese cuisine. What was once Auntie’s Wok and Steam, a casual joint featuring tze char favourites, has transformed into a Crazy Rich Asians-esque locale, with dimly lit mood lighting and Hong Kong-based interior architect André Fu’s sophisticated flair.
Ex-assistant Head Chef of Michelin-starred Summer Pavilion, Lim Hong Lih, now helms the kitchen at 5 on 25 as Head Chef together with Tea Sommelier, Li Guanyi, a tea master that hails from Jilin. Standouts from the menu include a comforting, decadent bowl of Bosted Lobster Pao Fan, as well as a luscious Wok-Fried Australian Lamb Chop.
No frills, just honest-to-goodness grilled dishes here at Koal. The Les Amis concept at Shaw Centre is armed with a menu that marries Asian and Western flavours and grilling techniques. Behind the Konro grill is Head Chef Jun Xiang, most recently of Indigo Blue Kitchen.
The cosy space is perfect for casual gatherings with friends: think lunch sets that start from an affordable S$22, complete with one starter, one main (plus sides, no less!) and a dessert. If we’d have to pick a favourite, it’d the tender Iberico Collar, best had with a serving of Sesame Chimichurri sauce for the most satisfying of meals.
If you’re looking for some drinks after a hard day at work, we suggest heading to Aether House. The locale features a curated selection of wine that ranges from Champagne to an exclusive selection of reds, priced at an accessible S$14 onwards. Couple your drinks with a cold-cut selection from France, but if you’re starving we recommend the Le Poulet, a chicken ballotine served with a generous side of potato gratin espuma, truffle sauce, and French winter truffle.
After a successful debut along Telok Ayer last year, French Fold has opened up a second outlet in town, this time within the upscale Palais Renaissance. Here, the locale sports a moodier aesthetic compared to its breezy Telok Ayer joint, as well as new offerings. No. 11, for example, is crafted from a yellow curry base with sautéed shrimps, leeks fondue, and onions that’s sure to remind locals of the South Indian pancake. Other new addictions include the vegetarian-friendly No.13, stuffed with Impossible bolognese, tomato chutney, parmesan, and a sunny side up.
From the same folks behind Bar Milano and Pasta Bar comes Milano Pizza and Wine, a Neo-Neapolitan sourdough pizza joint that’s perfect for pie lovers around the island. The chewy bases are topped with familiar flavours like the Margherita, but you’ll also be able to try other cheekier toppings like Korean-style shortribs and housemade kimchi on the Korea Town pizza. Wash it all down with a tipple featuring Italy’s indigenous grapes and you’ll be set for the night.
Nothings screams a meal of decadence and luxury quite like a restaurant that’s named after the extravagant delicacy. At Caviar, the restaurant features the island’s largest selection of the celebrated ingredient (eight, to be specific), served on its own, as toppings or in complementary dishes. Helmed by Head Chef Karleen Kasim, formerly of Cure and Nae:um, diners can grab a bite at the chic locale for lunch, dinner ,or Sunday brunch.
There’s a new Latin-European bistro that’s opening in town. Sol & Luna is an all-day, light-filled locale that will spotlight four classical cuisines from the Latin-European region of Italy, France, Portugal, and Spain, which means you’ll be able to dine on everything from tapas to pasta. Besides serving breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, Sol & Luna will also include an affordable S$38++ high tea menu from 2.30pm to 5pm daily, complete with a medley of savouries and sweets.
Sol & Luna is set to open on 10 February 2022.
Easties have another cafe to head to. Bloom Coffee, located along Upper East Coast Road, specialises in coffee and sangas (that’s Australian slang for sandwiches), and if you find the address familiar, it’s because they’ve taken over the space that used to house Stamping Ground Coffee. Diners around the area have been popping by of late with their dogs for a cup of drip coffee, and crowd favourites on the neat sandwich menu include the Tonkatsu and PB & Strawberry Basil.
Do we need another pizzeria in town? Sonny’s Pizzeria says yes. Think a super chill, laid-back vibe and of course, unpretentious, addictive slices of New York-style pie that’s crafted with love from Chef Son Pham, a familiar name for diners in the Hong Kong gourmand circle. Traditionalists can fall back on favourites like the pepperoni or plain cheese pie, but if you’re one for a bit of fun, the GM (Good Morning) Pizza comes with a béchamel base, bacon, and a generous squirt of hollandaise sauce for good measure. Wash it all down with their well-curated craft beer selection.
Osomatsu, the brainchild of two-time World Gourmet Summit winner Angus Chow and Le Cordon Bleu-trained Justin Foo, is a 60-seater restaurant at KINEX that’s set to tantalise tastebuds with their extensive izakaya-style menu. Think classics like hearty binchotan-grilled skewers and deep-fried bites to lavish plates of Uni Ikura Tart and truffle Shiromi. The restaurant is also set to host a seven-course omakase menu after Chinese New Year.