It can be hard to keep up with Singapore’s ever-changing dining scene. But fortunately, we’ve done all the legwork for you.

This month, amongst the new restaurants in Singapore this June, you’ll be excited to know that new omakase joints are available to satisfy your cravings. Sushi Yujo, for instance, is helmed by chef Desmond Fong and presents course meals from an affordable S$98. If the name sounds familiar to you, here’s a friendly prompt: he was previously head chef at Les Amis Group’s Sushi Jin. If you’d like something a little different, chef Joe Leong’s duo-concept diner, Sonder Dining, seats 10 guests each night, and is armed with a two-price menu (S$138++ and S$198++) for you to choose from.

Other experiences you won’t regret trying include Café Natsu, opened by Michelin-starred chef Lewis Barker, and fine-dining concept Restaurant Poise, whose kitchen is run by Steve Lancaster, the former ex-head chef Saint Pierre.

New cafes and restaurants in Singapore in June 2022:

(Hero and featured image credit: Sushi Yujo)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore