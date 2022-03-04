New Cafes And Restaurants To Dine At In Singapore In March 2022

We’re officially deep into quarter one of 2022.
After getting over the whirlwind that is Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day, the reality is that 2022 is marching on steadily is really beginning to hit us. This March, we’re spending our days once again in the full embrace of food, more specifically at all these new restaurants and dining spots that’ve popped up around Singapore.
Besides pricey omakase joints like Taiga Dining for a special occasion, we’re hanging out with our best buds at gram-worthy cafes like Coexist Coffee Co.’s third outlet in Paya Lebar. Care for a slice of pizza? Head straight to Roberta’s. We recommended the Cheesus Christ, which is just as deliciously sinful as you’d expect.
Those looking to spend time cooking at home can find themselves in options like Love Handle and Butcher’s Dining. While both locales come armed with a delicious menu for your perusal, they’ve also got a whole range of items for all your home-cooking needs. A fair warning though, the former is a fully vegan joint, while the latter specialises in Korean cuts of meat. Hungry yet, read on.
10 new cafes and restaurants in Singapore to visit this March 2022:
After almost two decades of honing his craft in the Edomae tradition of sushi in Niigata and Tokyo, Chef Taiga Kanekuni is helming the kitchen at his eponymous restaurant, Taiga Dining. The 11-seater sushi-ya is located on the first floor of Regent Singapore, joining the likes of other well-loved dining establishments in the hotel like Basilico, Manhattan, and Summer Palace.
Here, diners can feast from three different menus: the S$280++ (lunch only), SS$380++ or the S$480++, all of which feature fish that are in their prime of the season. Standouts here include the Fatty Tuna Pickled in Soy Sauce, chef Taiga’s signature dish, as well as an ultra decadent Sea Urchin Handroll, which showcases three different types of premium uni.
Chef Loris of Ristorante Pietrasanta is bringing down the heat with a dessert cafe made for gelato enthusiasts around the island. The 30-seater GelatiAmo, designed with casual terrazzo tables and rattan chairs is perfect for your next picture-perfect Instagram. The café focuses on churning out treats daily without premixes, colouring, or preservatives, so you’ll be able to dine with a peace of mind.
Other than the usual classic flavours, you’ll be able to find special variations like the Burrata Balsamico, inspired by the popular cheesecake at Ristorante Pietrasanta. It’s crafted with mascarpone and the same 12-year-old Giuseppe Giusti balsamic vinegar used in the cheesecake. Feeling a little more peckish than usual? Have your gelato in a warm brioche or a square cinnamon-coated doughnut and you’ll be all set.
Grub Burger Bistro announced its closure at the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park last September, and fans of the burger joint were devastated to say the least. After nine years at the previous location, they will be welcoming a new beginning at 30 Stevens Road, which is set to be ready by mid to end March. The new space will have free parking from 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 10pm, which will make the travel to the new locale much more accessible for diners around the island.
Chef Otto Weibel has a new restaurant to add to Singapore’s culinary scene. White Marble, sister restaurant to his steak-focused locale Black Marble, will showcase the diversity and flavours of the Mediterranean. The kitchen, helmed by his protégé, Executive Chef Kenneth Loke, features sharing plates for communal dining; think hearty portions of Mezze Plate, Bouillabaisse, and the Chicken Leg Bone-in Tagine.
Plant-based friends can line up at Love Handle, Singapore’s (and Asia’s) very first plant-based butcher in town. While diners are welcome to grab and go items from the deli or online, they’ll also be tempted to stay for their innovative vegan menu. This includes classics like burgers and “meat” balls, as well as local-inspired dishes like Mee Sua and Rendang Burger.
If you’re a fan of meat, then Butcher Dining may be the spot for you. The Korean gourmet butcher and all-day dining locale is big on highlighting the cuts of meat used in Korean dishes. This includes cuts like the Oyster Blade, Diamond Cut Short Rib, Flap Tail, and Spain Duroc Pork Belly.
Want something fuss-free to take home? They’ve got meal kits, sauces and marinades aplenty. If you prefer to leave it to the experts, don’t fret. Butcher Dining also serves up a neat menu of mouthwatering plates like the Old School Duroc Pork Cutlet, Stir-fried Mushroom Bulgogi, and the TBD Cheese Burger.
Call us spoiled but we’re fussy about our pizzas, especially since so many indulgent variations have popped up in Singapore in recent years. The latest contender? Roberta’s. The New York-born brand is serving some of their delicious Neapolitan pies here at Marina Bay Sands, and we’re already making arrangements to head back as soon as we can — if we can beat the queues (no reservations here!), that is.
Chef Nicolas Tam, who brings with him knowledge from his stints at Joel Robuchon Restaurant, Esora, and Zen, will be holding his own at the newly opened Willow. Founded by the Ebb & Flow group, the pan-Asian menu here aims to highlight each season’s best produce, as well as chef Tam’s “sustainable approach to the utilisation of each ingredient.” Lunch starts at a neat S$148++ per pax, while dinner is priced at S$198++ per pax. Wine pairing is available.
Looking for a quiet mid-day activity? Head straight to Am I Addicted Pottery Studio & Vegetarian Cafe. Apart from hosting pottery workshops (at affordable prices too) with premium clay and equipment from South Korea, they’ve also got an extended cafe area which serves Korean-style raw and vegetarian dishes. Hungry diners can feast on the Jardin Bibimbap, but if you’re looking for something that’s stronger in flavour, the vegan Grilled Cheese Kimchi Sandwich will be right up your alley.
Coexist Coffee Co. opened mid last year with a bang, most notably for their unique red and white duo-coloured concept cafe in the industrial HillView Building. Since then, it’s been full speed ahead. Hot on the heels of their second Keong Siak outlet, the team will be expanding to the east and into the arms of the diners around the Paya Lebar area. The new locale will span two floors, and is its biggest outlet to date. The cafe will also double as a micro roastery, with an expansive menu that’ll leave you spoilt for choice.
