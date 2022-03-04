New Cafes And Restaurants To Dine At In Singapore In March 2022

We’re officially deep into quarter one of 2022.

After getting over the whirlwind that is Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day, the reality is that 2022 is marching on steadily is really beginning to hit us. This March, we’re spending our days once again in the full embrace of food, more specifically at all these new restaurants and dining spots that’ve popped up around Singapore.

Besides pricey omakase joints like Taiga Dining for a special occasion, we’re hanging out with our best buds at gram-worthy cafes like Coexist Coffee Co.’s third outlet in Paya Lebar. Care for a slice of pizza? Head straight to Roberta’s. We recommended the Cheesus Christ, which is just as deliciously sinful as you’d expect.

Those looking to spend time cooking at home can find themselves in options like Love Handle and Butcher’s Dining. While both locales come armed with a delicious menu for your perusal, they’ve also got a whole range of items for all your home-cooking needs. A fair warning though, the former is a fully vegan joint, while the latter specialises in Korean cuts of meat. Hungry yet, read on.

10 new cafes and restaurants in Singapore to visit this March 2022:

(Hero and featured image credit: White Marble)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.