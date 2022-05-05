New Singapore Cafes And Restaurants To Put On Your Eat List In May 2022

After a much-needed long weekend, we’re in the mood to tantalise our taste buds. And what better way to work up an appetite by checking out these new cafes and restaurants in Singapore this May 2022.

Shin Yasuke, for instance, is set to be the newest omakase joint for sushi-lovers to queue at. No desserts, no starts — just good ol’ fish and rice goodness. Those who prefer pasta as their choice of carb can instead make their way to Forma, a pasta-focused restaurant in the trendy Joo Chiat neighbourhood. Best of all, it’s situated just next to the famous Ah Yee’s Soon Kueh, so be sure to grab a box of the Teochew snack after you’re done with your meal.

If you’re hanging around the CBD, there’s plenty of options for you too. Contemporary Japanese Kappo restaurant Oumi is great for a special night out, and Jypsy is perfect for drinks with sparkling views of the bay after work. Read on for where to check out this month.

All these new cafes and restaurants in Singapore this May 2022:

