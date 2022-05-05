New Singapore Cafes And Restaurants To Put On Your Eat List In May 2022

After a much-needed long weekend, we’re in the mood to tantalise our taste buds. And what better way to work up an appetite by checking out these new cafes and restaurants in Singapore this May 2022.
Shin Yasuke, for instance, is set to be the newest omakase joint for sushi-lovers to queue at. No desserts, no starts — just good ol’ fish and rice goodness. Those who prefer pasta as their choice of carb can instead make their way to Forma, a pasta-focused restaurant in the trendy Joo Chiat neighbourhood. Best of all, it’s situated just next to the famous Ah Yee’s Soon Kueh, so be sure to grab a box of the Teochew snack after you’re done with your meal.
If you’re hanging around the CBD, there’s plenty of options for you too. Contemporary Japanese Kappo restaurant Oumi is great for a special night out, and Jypsy is perfect for drinks with sparkling views of the bay after work. Read on for where to check out this month.
All these new cafes and restaurants in Singapore this May 2022:
(Hero image credit: Forma; Featured image credit: Oumi)
This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
If you haven’t been able to grab a seat at Sushi Kimura, you now have one more locale to try your luck at. Chef Kimura has opened a sushi-only restaurant in River Valley that’s crafted with the exact same shari and source of fish as the slices you’ll find at Sushi Kimura. No snacks and desserts, just 15 solid pieces of nigiri, handrolls, and some rare seasonal items. The affable chef won’t be behind the counter here, but you won’t have to fret. The restaurant will be led by Alan Oh, Ng Ren Jie, and manager Ken Tan, all of whom have trained with chef Kimura perviously.
(Image credit: @singaporeliciouz via Instagram)
You should definitely make CapitaSpring your next dining destination if you’re in town. Besides the casual Latin-European Sol & Luna that’s perfect for evening drinks and bites, you shouldn’t miss out on dining at Oumi too. The contemporary Japanese Kappo restaurant shares the same space as “Coastal Australian” restaurant Kaarla, except it’s nestled in the intimate, more quiet area at the back of the locale. Here, Head Chef Lamley Chua serves up an array of delectable dishes that don’t just make use of best ingredients of the season, but also aromatics harvested from the Oumi garden within the 1-Arden Food Forest. Highlights here include the Kabocha Uni Tofu, the Foie Gras Monaka, and of course, the city’s stunning backdrop as you feast on your food.
Joo Chiat is where we’re spending our weekends at these days, and the bustling neighbourhood has just added another buzzy restaurant to its bag. Welcome to Forma, a pasta-focused restaurant complete with a pasta production kitchen at the front of the joint for all to view. The indisputable favourite at the table had to be the Struncatura Ammollicata, a rye-based pasta with plenty of bite that’s topped with an addictive mix of anchovies, taggiasca olives, and chilli. However, if you’re one for familiar, hearty flavours, the braised oxtail ragu parpedelle, aka the Pappardelle e Coda alla Vaccinara, will serve you well.
If dim lighting and intimate spaces is your kind of vibe, then you’ll probably enjoy dining at California Republic. The address serves a menu of So-Cal Italian, so you can expect homemade pasta plates like the Smoked Garganelli and Celery Root Cappellacci, as well as sharing portions of items like the Lazy Man’s Cioppino (think something similar to a bouillabaisse). At the bar, guests can order glasses of full-proof, half-proof or zero-proof drinks for a myriad of drinking options at the table.
Chef Pang has another Sichuanese concept up his sleeves for the The Foreign Project Group, the same people behind Birds of a Feather. Basdban is “where authentic Sichuan flavours meet unconventional culinary creativity”, so guests can anticipate a menu of exciting dishes ahead of their meal. Think plates of Crab Meat Mapo Tofu that’s served with crabmeat and ikura over mixed grain pearl rice, as well the moreish Fried Crispy Pork Trotter, a gently spiced snack perfect for cocktails like Burn BB Burn.
Jypsy has unveiled its latest flagship locale, just a two-minute walk from the Merlion Park at One Fullerton. Besides an unparalleled view of the iridescent Marina Bay, the casual joint will feature iconic plates like the Jypsy Salmon Tacos, Nest of Fries, and Wagyu Beef Dripping Rice, as well as new creations such as the Ceviche Snapper Al Limone Spaghettini, Jypsy Fish & Chips, and Robata Lamb Ribs.
Looking for a caffeine fix in Tanjong Pagar? KYŌ Kohee has both matcha and coffee options for you. The cafe’s signature is a caramelised iced coffee that’s topped with vanilla whipped cream, but if you’re one for slower caffeine release, we recommend ordering a cup of the Okumidori Matcha Latte.
Trendy Tanjong Katong location? Check. Stylish interiors? Check. From the same team behind Columbus Coffee Co., Atlas Coffeehouse and Neptune comes Super Nova, a gorgeous new cafe to visit in Tanjong Katong. Pet owners can dine outdoors in the pet-friendly space while feasting on plates of Chorizo, Egg, Avo, but if you’re one for a more elevated experience, the indoor space is a cosy option too.
Another Joo Chiat joint to pay attention to? Joo Chiat Caphe. The Muslim-friendly (Halal ingredients!) eatery is home to the iconic Banh Mi with a Singaporean twist. Signatures here include the Classic Chicken Cold Cut with Home Made Chicken Pate and Mackerel Otah with Homemade Vietnamese Mayonnaise Banh Mi.