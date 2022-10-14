It doesn’t seem like the hype for Japanese fare will ever die down in Singapore, and this is best reflected in the score of new cafes and restaurants in Singapore this month.

Casual diners will find themselves right at home at Nonbei Izakaya for beer and bites after work, but if you’re one for hearty, familiar flavours, Tsukimi Hamburg’s classic combination of rice and hamburg steak is definitely a must-try this month.

Of course, omakase restaurants are always welcome in Singapore. Our new recommendation? Hazuki, a classy locale hidden in Takashimaya with menus from S$180++. The restaurant is the brainchild of the same people behind the much beloved Sushi Masaaki and helmed by kappo chef Kenta Yamauchi, who brings with him experience from Michelin-starred Gion Fukushi in Kyoto.

Read on for the full list.

All these new cafes and restaurants in Singapore to dine at this October 2022:

