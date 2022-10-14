It doesn’t seem like the hype for Japanese fare will ever die down in Singapore, and this is best reflected in the score of new cafes and restaurants in Singapore this month.
Casual diners will find themselves right at home at Nonbei Izakaya for beer and bites after work, but if you’re one for hearty, familiar flavours, Tsukimi Hamburg’s classic combination of rice and hamburg steak is definitely a must-try this month.
Of course, omakase restaurants are always welcome in Singapore. Our new recommendation? Hazuki, a classy locale hidden in Takashimaya with menus from S$180++. The restaurant is the brainchild of the same people behind the much beloved Sushi Masaaki and helmed by kappo chef Kenta Yamauchi, who brings with him experience from Michelin-starred Gion Fukushi in Kyoto.
Read on for the full list.
All these new cafes and restaurants in Singapore to dine at this October 2022:
(Hero and featured image credit: Hazuki)
This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
Jump To / Table of Contents
From the same folks behind Sushi Masaaki comes Hazuki, an intimate Kyoto-style Omakase experience hidden within the bustling Takashimaya Shopping Centre. Guests first enter a warm burgundy space fashioned with lavish flower arrangements and Gucci homeware, before heading over to the 12-seat dining room. Chef Kenta Yamauchi – formerly of Michelin-starred Gion Fukushi – works deftly behind the counter to craft delicious bites for five menus (three for lunch and two for dinner), priced from S$180 to S$380. Dishes we enjoyed included the Awabi with Liver Sauce, which was dressed with parmesan shavings that added a sharpness of flavour to the dish. Apart from the generous Kegani with dashi jelly and oscetria caviar served at the beginning, we also enjoyed the hearty Shabu-shabu A5 wagyu sirloin that sat in a moat of shiro miso, before it was crowned with lashings of truffle that was shaved right in front of us.
We’re not going to lie — we’re really excited about the opening of Seroja. The restaurant is the brainchild of chef Kevin Wong, formerly of Michelin-starred Meta, and the Asian representative of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition in 2021. The Malaysian-born chef aims to pay homage to the Malay Archipelago’s rich diversity of cultures and culinary traditions through the dishes here. Stay tuned for more.
Another Japanese locale to visit this month? Kakushin, located in Scotts Square. The 45-seater restaurant serves both lunch and dinner omakase, but if you’re not up for something that extensive, an a-la-carte menu is also available. The kitchen is helmed by Chef Chan, who brings with him experience from other Japanese restaurants in Singapore such as Tatsu Sushi at Chijmes and Akashi. Signatures here include the Chargrilled A5 Kagoshima Wagyu with Truffle Balsamic Sauce and the Kagoshima Pork Belly with Buta Kakuni Sauce.
Name a more iconic combination than meat and rice. Go on, we’ll wait. Here at Tsukimi Hamburg, they’re serving the classic Hamburg in various iterations across the menu — either on top of rice or on its own. The Classic Hamburg Don, for instance, features grated radish with citrus sauce with the hamburg steak on a bed of rice, while the Tsukimi Hamburg Don sees a juicy hamburg steak alongside a single premium Japanese egg yolk and grated radish with Japanese rice. Cutting the carbs? Go for the Raclette Cheez Hamburg Steak Teishoku or the Kinoko Hamburg Steak Teishoku.
Moving down to Southeast Asian flavours, we’re exploring a taste of the Philippines at Kubo. At the wood-fired restaurant, chef Kurt Sombero (formerly head chef at Meatsmith Little India) aims to redefine the flavours of the Philippines using traditional Filipino barbecuing techniques. The restaurant’s quail adobo, for instance, replaces pork with the mid-sized bird by first smoking it before finishing it on the grill and serving with mashed potato with garlic confit. Other highlights on the menu include the house-aged duck with pineapple jus and timut peppers.
Small Tables, a new casual cafe concept along Orchard Road, sees a menu designed by Executive Chef Sandra Sim, best known for her private dining space, Ladyboss Dining Club. Here, it features signature Ipoh dishes like the Ipoh Chee Cheong Fun and Ipoh Curry Mee as well as dishes such as the Whole Fish Otah and the White Chopped Kampong Chicken with Sand Ginger, both of which make for great sharing plates. Even if it’s not for a full meal, we’re certain to pop by for a glass of Ipoh White Coffee before venturing on our shopping adventures in the afternoon.
Cafe Gui is the newest cafe kid on the block, located in the Balestier neighbourhood of Singapore. Fashioned with a minimalistic, all-white design, diners will be able to find a mix of Korean and Japanese dishes here. Korean dishes like the Dosirak Rice Bowl that’s served in a rectangular tin box and the cold Bibim Guksu meet its Japanese alternatives here with the Arabiki Sausage Rice Bowl and the Cold Japanese Noodles. Wash it all down with a glass of sweet Dalgona Honeycomb.
(Image credit: @cafegui.sg via Instagram)
Inspired by Tokyo’s Nonbei Yokocho, also known as the city’s Drunkard’s Alley, Nonbei Izakaya is probably where we’ll find ourselves after a long day at work. The casual locale specialises in sashimi and other booze-friendly items, such as Tori Karaage, Beef Tataki and Potato Salad. If you’re not free for after-dinner drinks, Nonbei Izakaya also has set lunches at a neat S12++ too.
(Image credit: @nonbeiizakaya via Instagram)