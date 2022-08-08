Attention foodies, this month, fine-dining takes a back seat in terms of new openings. There’s also casual cafes and restaurants gain strength in numbers. Here are eight new cafes and restaurants in Singapore worth popping into this August.

Korean food fans can find themselves at Um Yong Baek, known for their delectable Pork and Rice Soup that’s sure to satisfy your wanderlust if you haven’t travelled to South Korea lately. Those with more adventurous taste buds will enjoy their time at Shikar, a new Indian restaurant in town that offers a completely different concept to dining.

It’s also a smorgasbord of flavours on offer this month. Give your taste buds a spicy treat with a visit to Yantra where contemporary Indian cuisine awaits. Sandwich lovers, make a beeline towards The Stack for a wide variety of delicious sandos.

For a floral twist, check out Fleurato for botanical-influenced desserts. Putting a spotlight on ‘Coastal Australian Cuisine’, Kaarla will take you on a trip down under. Looking a casual spot? Eclipse and Yeast Side (Farrer Park) are our top picks this August.

Hungry yet? Read on for the full list.

New cafes and restaurants in Singapore to visit this August 2022:

