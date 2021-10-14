Fed up of take-outs and home deliveries? Well treat yourself to a dining experience with these new cafes and restaurants that have just opened in Singapore. These openings are a treasure trove of culinary delights that will satisfy just about every hunger pang you have.

Craving for a dependable burger? Hambaobao has just made its comeback in Jalan Besar after shuttering its doors at Beauty World in 2019. A gelato fix after traversing the verdant grounds at Gardens by the Bay? Mylo’s has 23 flavours for you to pick from.

We’re not forgetting those who prefer sit-down dates either. Choose between Sushi Ichizuke or Hamamoto for fancy Omakase evening, or catch up over some craft beers at Thirty Six Brewlab and Smokehouse. Before you’re overwhelmed with special Halloween menus that’ll be heading your way in double time, here are all the new cafés and restaurants in Singapore to dine at this October 2021.

(Hero and featured image credit: Sushi Ichizuke & Mylo’s)