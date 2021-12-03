New Restaurants In Singapore To Check Out In December 2021

Thinking of going on a diet? We say leave that for 2022’s resolution because there are just too many new eateries popping up in Singapore right now.
This December, we’re seeing a whole range of cuisines. Barbecue lovers can count on Smokehse for a grillfest in the comfort of their home, but if you’re one for the outdoors, we suggest pigging out at Geylang’s very own Cochon.
Omakase and sushi fans can also start making reservations of Sushi Sato (the last we’ve heard, they’ve been consistently booked out), but if you need to satisfy your cravings for Japanese cuisine as soon as possible, unagi speciality joint Xi Man might just do it for you.
Before you’re confronted by the onslaught of Christmas dishes you’ll having this month, why not take a breather with these new joints around town?
Here’s all the new cafes and restaurants in Singapore to keep an eye out for in December 2021:
(Hero and featured image credit: Sushi Sato)
This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.
The latest one to join the Hashida alumni is chef Yuji Sato, who has just established his very own namesake omakase joint, Sushi Sato in Dempsey. Armed with more than 26 years of experience, the intimate space will see him flex his fondness for the “hot is hot, cold is cold” approach — complete with all the freshest slices of fish and dishes that are prepared on the spot and served immediately to diners at the table.
Reservations open on the 1st of the month at 10am, for two months ahead of time.
There’s never been a more perfect spot than Hortus for a date. It’s nestled within the captivating flora and fauna of the Flower Dome (yes, this used to house Fennel cafe), which only makes the stunning pagoda an even more mesmerising environment to dine in. The joint is helmed by chef-owner Michael Wilson, who brings a whole host of casual, Mediterranean delights to the table. We’re talking dishes like Watermelon Salad, Hummus, and Lamb Tagine. What we enjoyed the most, however, was the Fremantle Octopus — we don’t think we’ve had a more tender version of this iconic dish that’s still retains such a well-charred texture on the outside.
Les Amis’ Group’s casual dining concept Lino has a new joint in town. The brand’s second outlet, Lino Restaurant and Cafe, is situated in Forum The Shopping Mall, just a short seven-minute walk from Orchard MRT station. Here, diners can expect signatures like the Panchetta Pizza, while falling back in love with iconic dishes such as the Lamb Ragu Garganelli, a hearty pasta that’s dressed in in tender, slow-braised lamb, eggplant caviar, rosemary, and fresh tomatoes. The Pan-fried Veal Escalope and the Goose Leg Confit are also outlet exclusives you wouldn’t want to miss.
Beloved Argentinian joint Bochinche has moved out of their previous locale and into another in the same district. In its new Club Street home, diners can expect a complete overhaul when it comes to their interior direction — think a bright, Modernist design with a whole lot of room. The menu has also been refreshed after its move. Head chef Fabrice Mergalet will enamour guests with the classic Burrata, before leading them straight into the arms of the 300-gram wet-aged Ojo de Bife, a juicy, tender Argentinian rib eye with tons of flavour thanks to its marbling.
You may have made your way to Leckerbaer’s debut outlet in Isetan Scotts last year, but we’re certain that their newest flagship store at Keong Siak Road will be worth a visit too. For starters, it’ll be less of a takeaway concept — think cosy Scandinavian cafe interiors with plenty of sunlight — and will offer savoury treats to accompany its array of Småkager. Traditionalists can opt for the Smoked Salmon and Onsen Egg sourdough sandwich, but if you’d like to jazz it up a little, the Crab & Avocado Salsa option is also a firm favourite amongst diners here.
The news is out: Drunken Farmer is heading to the east. The second concept by the brand follows the same day-to-night concept of its first locale by transforming Common Man Stan into a natural wine bar and bistro from 6pm to 1030pm, complete with good food and good vibes. Must-orders include the Sourdough Karaage and of course, their neat menu of sourdough pizzas.
Read our review at the Drunken Farmer’s Stanley Street outlet here.
(Image credit: @drunkenfarmer_sg via Instagram)
Chef and MasterChef Singapore judge Damian D’Silva’s new restaurant, Rempapa, is set to open on 2 December, and to say we’re excited would be a complete understatement. At his latest concept, the culinary heavyweight will present a slew of local dishes that draw from all our cultures and races, with the aim of inspiring and engaging the palates of a younger generation of diners. Diners can expect one-dish meals like the Peranakan Yong Tau Foo with Chee Cheong Fun, but if you’re heading down with a bunch of friends and family (which we highly recommend you do), you’ll be treated to a whole host of dishes such as the Sri Lankan Chicken Curry and Tomato Chutney with String Hoppers, Baca Assam and Lamb Leg Rendang.
There’s a new unagi specialty restaurant for fans of the freshwater eel: welcome to Xi Man. The joint is is helmed by Chef Ryosuke Deguchi, who trained under the tutelage of a chef of a three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Kyoto. Here, Xi Man only uses fresh Miyazaki eels which are firmer in texture — perfectly suitable for the restaurant’s Kansai method of cooking which requires an additional steaming step.
The Large Grilled Eel and Rice, is, of course what you’ll be drawn to, but be sure to give dishes like the Roasted Eel Wrapped in Rolled Omelette, Vinegared Eel and Cucumber as well as Savoury Steamed Egg Custard with Grilled Eel a go.
Geylang has a new player in town, and it’s looking a lot like pork-specialty joint, Cochon. With great prices and a super chill vibe, the alfresco joint features lip-smacking, fall-off-the-bone meats that we’re still dreaming about till today. Yes, we pigged out. Pun very much intended.
(Image credit: @cochon_sg via Instagram)
Kamameshi is takes centrestage here at Hanare by Takayama, the a new casual Japanese joint Kappo chef Taro Takayama. The hearty dish is cooked with koshihikari rice from Niigata and a specially brewed dashi stock. You could always dine simple with the Kagoshima eel and seasonal vegetable kamameshi, but if you’re thinking of taking it up a notch, then you’d best be having the luxurious sake-cooked abalone kamameshi.
Want to learn more about kamameshi? Read our article here.
Casual bar and grill restaurant Panamericana, located within the breezy Sentosa has good news for fans across the island: they’ve introduced their new bakery arm, Panamericana Bakery, to bring fresh bakes to you. On the menu, you’ll find signature bakes like the House Sourdough Loaf and the Potato Onion Loaf, as well as new flavours like the Farro Sesame Sourdough Loaf. Desserts are equally spectacular; the Frangipane Tart and Pecan Pie would serve everyone well at parties.
Guests can for pre-order (3 days in advance) for deliveries or takeaway from Monday to Sunday, while same day deliveries and takeaway are available from Friday to Sunday.
Carnivores watch out: there’s a new Barbecue joint in town. Helmed by Pitmaster Jimmy Cheang, a certified Kansas City Barbecue Judge, Smokhse is a virtual restaurant that brings dry-rubbed, slow-grilled meats straight to your home. While you’ll be able to order mouthwatering dishes like the apple-wood smoked Iberico Pork Ribs a la carte, we suggest grabbing a few friends for a night in with any one of their generous Party Sets.