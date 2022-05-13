6 Enticing New Menus To Savour This May In Singapore

One of life’s little joys is eating. And what better way to do that then to explore some of these enticing new menus in Singapore this May. If you want to give your taste buds an exploration of flavours, we have listed out some choice suggestions.

If you’re the sort who likes to play it safe and spend your hard-earned dollars at a joint you’ve enjoyed dining at previously, all whilst savouring something a little different, we’ve got you. Besides, with the new inflation rates coming steadily along next year…let’s just say we’d do the same too.

This month, we’re seeing popular dining locales like Sen-ryo dish out new lunch set options for diners. Our favourite of the three? The Madai Ochazuke Set, a comforting, light meal that won’t leave you too stuffed for the rest of the day.

Those celebrating an occasion can head on to Revolver for some good ol’ grill and Indian cuisine, but if you’re one for dining in a cooler environment (and fancy a relaxing stroll after), Marguerite (located in the Flower Dome) is just the restaurant for you.

All of our favourite new menus in Singapore to check out this May 2022:

(Hero and featured image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore and Marguerite)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore