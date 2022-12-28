2022 is coming to a close and what better way than to welcome 2023 with a bang than a delicious dinner coupled with an amazing fireworks display. Fortunately for us in Singapore there are ample lavish New Year’s Eve dinners with festive food meets fireworks on the menu.

Based around Marina Bay, these dining establishments offer views of the light show combined with curated menus. At Marina Bay Sands, Ce La Vi presents an ingredient-driven feast of contemporary Asian flavours, and Spago unfolds a spread of seafood and champagne.

At Level33, their five-course menu includes access to the caviar and oyster bar, while Altro Zafferano presents celebratory Italian dishes with truffle. Kaarla brings the taste of Australian coastal cuisine to the 51st floor, and 665°F steakhouse serves charcoal-grilled wagyu and caviar-topped lobster.

Closer to the ground, Saint Pierre has a luxe eight-course meal featuring their signatures and other premium ingredients, while Caffe Fernet has curated a menu of classy Italian fare with free-flow cocktails.

(Hero and feature images credit: Altro Zafferano)

Best New Year’s Eve dinners in Singapore with fireworks

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore