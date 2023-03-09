Mention Omakase, and the word ‘expensive’ comes to mind. On average, diners fork out between SGD100 to SGD300 per person for the dining experience. However, NOKA by Tippling Club is defying the notion with a relatively affordable new lunch Omakase menu priced at SGD80.

Having the opportunity to enjoy an Omakase meal at an accessible price will no doubt fuel the interest in this Japanese style of dining. Translated to “I leave it up to you”, Omakase was said to have been popularised in sushi restaurants in Japan in the 90s.

The dining concept essentially consists of a specially curated menu designed by the chef based on ingredients they had on hand. Mostly, it featured the freshest product and seasonal products. For diners, the dishes served delivered an air of surprise as they would never know what they would be served during the course of the meal.

Certainly an Omakase is more than just a meal but rather an experience. And for those who don’t have deep pockets or a handy expense account, there is now a way to enjoy an Omakase meal thanks to NOKA at a relatively affordable price.

Omakase Made Accessible

For SGD80++, diners can indulge in a seven-course culinary journey at the outlet. The unique experience is a small departure from traditional Japanese Omakase, with each course expertly curated to showcase the flavours and textures of modern Japanese fare.

The ingredient-focused menu features items such as Scallop Snow Crab, sashimi courses of Hirame and a hearty Gindara Saikyo Miso. Other standout dishes include the Unagi Rice Cracker, the Negitoro Monaka featuring premium minced bluefin tuna and seasonal Japanese fruits.

According to Chef-Owner, Ryan Clift, the rationale behind the outlet’s new affordable Omakase menu was rooted in making the experience approachable to the masses. “We want to offer guests from all walks of life the opportunity to enjoy our playful and innovative take on Japanese cuisine.”

The new lunch Omakase menu shares elements of the more elaborate 17-course experience the outlet serves. Both menus’ foundation is based on showcasing the exceptional skill and creativity of its chefs, who draw inspiration from both traditional techniques and modern flavours.

Offering a focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients, NOKA’s new lunch menu delivers a delightful and unexpected culinary journey that is both accessible, exciting and at a price that won’t break the bank. NOKA by Tippling Club’s SDG80 Lunch Omakase is available every Tuesday through Friday from 11:30am to 2:30pm.

(Images The NOKA by Tippling Club)