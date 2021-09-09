Singapore will welcome yet another award-winning restaurant in the near future. Fans of famed American Chef Nancy Silverton will be stoked to hear that Osteria Mozza will arrive here next year. The restaurant, helmed by Silverton, is part of Hilton Singapore Orchard’s plethora of world-class dining options opening in 2022.

Hilton Singapore Orchard is set to be the largest Hilton hotel in Asia Pacific. It will offer 1,080 rooms along with a roster of exciting dining concepts. It will be home to Osteria Mozza, along with two new original dining concepts.

This includes an all-day dining restaurant and a lobby lounge and bar as well as the current two-Michelin-starred Shisen Hanten and award-winning Chatterbox. Still, it’s Silverton’s restaurant that has our interest and appetites piqued.

The American chef, who played a significant role in popularising sourdough as well as artisanal breads, is a recipient of the James Beard Foundation’s award for Outstanding Chef in 2014. An author of eight cookbooks, a famed restaurateur, baker, and celebrated TV chef personality, she will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to Singapore’s colourful dining scene.

“Singapore is such an exciting city for gastronomy,” expressed Silverton. “We are truly excited to be partnering Hilton Singapore Orchard to create outstanding dining experiences that will delight and inspire,” she added.

Osteria Mozza is expected to feature a reinvigorated menu of winning classics from Silverton’s original, one-Michelin-starred outpost in Los Angeles. It will also feature newly crafted dishes for Singapore. Additionally, the restaurant will also boast a selection of wine labels from Italy and a curated list of creative cocktails.

(Images: Osteria Mozza)