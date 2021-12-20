14 Delicious Pies To Consider Baking At Home For The Holidays

In the mood to bake a delicious pie? We got you. Check out these recipes and become your own chef at home by serving the best pies.

Don’t get us wrong! We can have pies throughout the year. But there’s something magical about baking your very own pie at home. Here are 14 pie recipes to light up your kitchen and make your house smell like a cafe.

Pies that will keep you occu-pied

Apple crumble pie

The classic needs no introduction! If pies had a show of their own, the apple crumble pie is a veteran that makes it to the panel of judges. Yes, it is the classic crunch of the pie crust and the heavenly warm, gooey apple cinnamon filling inside that makes this such a classic.

Chocolate chess pie

A chocolate chess pie with the perfect, creamy, chocolatey filling and the crusty top is stuff dreams are made of. Simple ingredients, simple pie and unadulterated joy.

Pecan praline pumpkin pie

What’s the holiday season without a pumpkin-based dessert? Sacrilegious! This gourd-geous pie was born only to please. Pecan? Good. Praline? Goood. Pumpkin? Gooood. If you ask us, you can never go wrong with this one to warm you up on a rainy day and make you feel good about everything around you.

Peanut butter pretzel pie

If you thought pretzels couldn’t get any better, wait till you make this. Bringing the best of both worlds together, a jar of peanut butter possibly couldn’t be more honoured than this. As complex as it may sound, baking this one is fairly easy.

Orange chocolate ricotta pie

Hello, but could a pie “be” any better? Citrusy, sweet, and salty, this pie is, as MasterChef judges would say, a burst of flavours inside the mouth. It looks beautiful, tastes beautiful and is easy to make. This is the holy trifecta of desserts if you ask us!

Buttermilk pie

Another classic, this one comes from American cuisine. This would surely share the judges’ panel with the apple crumble pie, cheering on the newbies. What makes this one of the best pies is that it is made with simple, staple ingredients and tastes like home!

Citrus cranberry pie

Anytime two fruits with distinct taste palettes marry each other in a dessert, you know it’s going to be a beautiful marriage. A complex dish with simple flavours, this one will make you feel like a pro after having baked it. Wondering how to make this? We are here to walk you through the recipe.

Cranberry cream cheese crisp

Got some leftover cranberry sauce that you don’t know what to do with? We do! Whip up a delicious pie that is an upgrade for a beautifully set cream cheese from regular cheesecakes. Bring the best of a fruit cheesecake and transform it into this magical pie. No wonder it is one of the best pies for winter!

Bourbon pecan pie

Invest a good amount of time in this one, because it deserves that. We are big believers in boozy desserts through all seasons. But Christmas especially is incomplete without a boozy dessert, right? And when it comes in the form of a pecan pie, you can’t really ask for more. Get your kitchen to smell like paradise and your taste buds to experience paradise, for real with this Bourbon pecan pie.

Double chocolate pumpkin pie

Your favourite pumpkin says hello again on this list! What’s better than chocolate? Double chocolate. And what’s better than regular pumpkin pie? Double chocolate pumpkin pie. There goes all the introduction this pie needs.

Coconut custard pie

Butter pie crust, shredded coconut, decadent custard filling — this one’s a clear winner. All the coconutty goodness is perfect for sharing with friends and family.

Apple cheddar pie

With a cheddar cheese pie crust and gooey apple and cinnamon inside, this one will awake all the fuzzy ‘fillings’ in you. For a pie this good, we can’t help with the puns. Flaky crust, sweet inside with a hint of savoury, this pie hits all the right notes. That’s what makes it such a perfect pie for winter!

Peanut butter and jelly pie

This is the twist in the tale that another classic, the PB&J deserves. Another veteran, that’s a total winner in its own right, this pie is the right tribute for this childhood favourite. The best part is that you can play around and come up with your own jelly recipe for this one. But this recipe right here is our favourite!

Cranberry lime pie

Save the best for the last, they said. And we obeyed. If looks matter, this pie would walk home with the crown. It looks ‘berry good’, to say the least. And cranberry and lime together? It’s the sunshine you need on a chilly day. In tune with the colour of the holiday season, this is the right kind of drama your kitchen needs.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.