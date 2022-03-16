Where To Go To Savour The Best Roast Duck In Singapore

Tastier than chicken, healthier, more sustainable and cheaper than beef: duck is an oft overlooked dish that offers just as much joy as other meats.
The next time you’re after some, here are seven places to get the best roast duck in Singapore.
Like all animal meat, certain duck species are bred specially for consumption. Chinese cooking tend to favour the Peking duck, which shares the same name as the famed dish and is prized for its high fat content. Others include Muscovy, a leaner variant that is typically used in European cuisines.
Then there are hybrids. Moulard is one of them, which is a cross between the Muscovy with Peking. Another is Silver Hill ducks from Ireland, which descends from Peking and Aylesbury ducks. They have a high fat-to-meat ratio and porous skin which, when roasted, results in tender and flavourful meat that is sometimes referred to as “The Wagyu of Ducks.”
Try Silver Hill at Tunglok, London Fat Duck and Duckland, where it’s the star in their roast ducks. Dian Xiao Er cooks the Peking with herbs, while Kai Duck does it the Cantonese way. Meng Meng is a popular Malaysian restaurant that now has a home here, and Kam’s brings its famous Kong Kong roast meats here. Read on for more.
7 places to get the best roast duck in Singapore:
Dian Xiao Er’s signature is their herbal roast duck, which they source from Cherry Valley farm in the UK. The meat is first marinated with herbs and spices for hours, then roasted until golden brown and crispy. The earthy herbal mix add complexity to the juicy meat.
Multiple locations around Singapore
Duckland is a temple dedicated to the bird. They import premium examples directly from Silver Hill, which is then roasted until crispy and tender. Whole and half portions are available, and you can have deboned it for a small fee. Other dishes include Duck Confit and Waffles, Duck Fried Rice, Spaghetti Duck Bolognese and Black Pepper Duck Pie.
Locations in Paya Lebar and Sentosa
The sister restaurant to Cantonese restaurant Kai Garden, Kai Duck serve roast duck in a casual, contemporary setting. They do their roast duck Cantonese-style, and also offer Peking Duck, duck sliders, duck hand rolls and Sliced Peking Duck with Crackers.
Kam’s Roast started in Hong Kong in 1942, and soon became a destination for Cantonese-style roast goose. Due to import regulations, roast goose is not available in Singapore, but their duck is just as worthy of a visit. Roasted until golden brown, glistening and crispy skin give way to succulent meat underneath.
London Fat Duck marinate Sliver Hill ducks in herbs and spices before caramelising them in the oven. Besides their signature London Roast Duck, they have an Italian truffle version and Black Pepper London Duck Bun, which feature tender duck filling encased within a peppery crust.
Locations around Singapore
Meng Meng is a popular JB spot for roast duck that opened across the Causeway in Ang Mo Kio. People come for the Roasted Duck with Chinese Herbs, which is tender and moist with a natural sweetness and savoury herbal aroma.
Tung Lok sources their ducks from the premium Silver Hill farm, which they stuff with spices and cure for two days. Before roasting, the bird is basted with a mixture of red dates and spices, then cooked in a traditional oven until it’s crispy, smoky and juicy. The Peking Duck is the highlight, but the Roast Irish Duck is equally delicious.
Locations in Orchard and Bukit Timah
