Best 50 Vegan Dishes To Try In Singapore According To Plant-Based Review App abillion

By Nafeesa Saini, Feb 25 2022 1:00 pm

Plant-based review platform abillion has released its annual list of ’50 Best Vegan Dishes in Singapore’.

abillion is a digital platform and app that features members’ reviews of plant-based food and products. This is the third year that it has released the awards. This year’s 50 best vegan dishes in Singapore is based on more than 18,000 reviews that abillion’s members posted in 2021. More than 10,000 dishes from over 2,500 individual restaurants were evaluated.

Topping the awards for the second year in a row is The Kind Pho, by Vietnamese vegan restaurant The Kind Bowl. Instead of the traditional slices of beef or chicken, the dish is served with shredded marinated seitan and grilled oyster mushrooms with a belly-warming umami soup in place of the bone-based broth. The Kind Bowl has also bagged five other spots on the list, those being other variations of pho and noodle dishes, as well as a banh mi with “no pork” seitan.

The rest of the entrants are a combination of dishes from healthy and plant-based cafes and, notably, ones from mainstream restaurants. New to the list is Israeli restaurant Miznon with three dishes and Violet Oon. Plant-based meats have also proven that they are here to stay, with Tindle ‘chicken’ and omni meats as prominent favourites.

The number of restaurants on the abillion app surged by 5 times between 2017 and 2021, with growth driven both by new restaurants as well as existing restaurants incorporating vegan items…What is very exciting is that fuelling this growth are not just hardcore vegans or vegetarians but an exponentially growing number of flexitarians who are looking to eat more healthily and ethically. On our own platform, flexitarians are the fastest growing community of members, both in Singapore and around the world.”

Vikas Garg, CEO & founder of abillion.

See the full list of The 50 Best Vegan Dishes in Singapore 2022 below:

  1. The Kind Pho, The Kind Bowl
  2. Avocado Roll Maki, Herbivore
  3. BBQ Delight, The Kind Bowl
  4. Tofunagi Don, Lucky Cat
  5. Lavan, Miznon Singapore
  6. Royal Spicy, The Kind Bowl
  7. Unagi Maki, Herbivore
  8. Taste it All, Pita Bakery
  9. Lion’s Mane Truffle, nomVnom
  10. Abi Avocado, Saute Sushi
  11. Crazy Baguette, The Kind Bowl
  12. Mala Xiang Guo, Green on Earth Vegetarian Cafe
  13. Mexican Vegan Fajitas Wrap, Genius Central Singapore
  14. Tofunagi Maki, Lucky Cat
  15. Jack & Dill Pizza, WellSmoocht
  16. No Crab Noodles, The Kind Bowl
  17. Japanese TiNDLETM Katsu Curry, Privé
  18. Volcano Lava, Saute Sushi
  19. Avocado Beetroot Burger, VeganBurg Singapore
  20. Summer Roll, The Kind Bowl
  21. Japanese Curry Katsu Don, Lucky Cat
  22. Steamed Vegetarian Dumplings, Din Tai Fung
  23. Truffle Mixed Mushroom Dumplings, Lotus Vegetarian Restaurant
  24. Hot TiNDLETM Chicken Burger, Love Handle
  25. Dairy-Free Waffles, Hvala
  26. Vegan Nachos, Genius Central Singapore
  27. Lei Cha Kolomee 擂茶树, Thunder Tree
  28. Char Siew Kolo Noodles, Origanics
  29. Creamy Shrooms Burger, VeganBurg Singapore
  30. Konjac Salmon Sashimi, Lucky Cat
  31. Nasi Lemak Fried Chicken, Warung Ijo
  32. Falafel Burger (Veganized), Miznon Singapore
  33. Omni Kimchi Fried Rice, Green Common Singapore
  34. Black Peppered Cowless, nomVnom
  35. Falafel Bowl, Genius Central Singapore
  36. Cream Spinach-loaded Fries, Love Handle
  37. Omni Musubi, Green Common Singapore
  38. Cheeseburger, Love Handle
  39. Mushroom (Veganized), Miznon Singapore
  40. Impossible Satay, Violet Oon
  41. Planet Army Stew , Green Common Singapore
  42. Croissant, Privé
  43. Mixed Mushroom Pizza (Veganized), Genius Central Singapore
  44. Monkey King Truffle, nomVnom
  45. Ayam Penyet, Warung Ijo
  46. Tangsuyuk, Daehwa Vegetarian
  47. Fried Mini Potatoes, 成都Chengdu
  48. Meatless Meatballs Arabiatta, Green Common Singapore
  49. Kung Pao TiNDLETM ‘Chicken’, EMPRESS
  50. QQ Cheesy, nomVnom

More information here 

Header image: The Kind Bowl

 

