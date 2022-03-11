Raffles Courtyard’s Hawker Stories Spotlights Homegrown Culinary Talents

The pandemic has undoubtedly transformed the F&B industry, perhaps even permanently.

Cafés and restaurants scrambled to serve diners at home with delivery and takeaway options, and with that, many managed to tide over the no-dine-in rules during the Circuit Breaker period(s). Just in case you’ve forgotten, it’s been two years the first CB.

Yet, not all F&B outlets made it through. Small businesses, especially hawkers, were hit hard during the pandemic. Straddled with challenges such as dwindling crowds and fiercer competition, closures were rampant across the board.

Raffles Courtyard is rejuvenating these shuttered joints and allowing the community to rediscover their culinary creations with a new series: Hawker Stories at Raffles Courtyard. The hawker series — which will run from 16 March to 29 May 2022 over the course of four instalments — is curated in collaboration with local food company Makansutra and its founder KF Seetoh.

Shining A Spotlight On Shuttered Hawker Stalls

“Through this collaborative series with Makansutra, we hope to encourage a deeper appreciation for local hawker culture both in Singapore and also with international travellers, which is vibrant, unique, and integral to Singapore’s heritage,” said Christian Westbeld, Managing Director, Raffles Hotel Singapore.

“We are delighted that Raffles Hotel Singapore is providing this opportunity to champion the talented hawker heroes that have closed during these trying pandemic times,” said Makansutra founder and entrepreneur-photojournalist KF Seetoh. “Hawker culture is an integral part of what makes Singapore so special and we are grateful for the opportunity to champion our local heroes and share their love for food with the community.”

The collaboration will kick off with Luckmeow, and guests can sample the modern Indian specialties by chef-owner Pasha Siraj from 16 to 27 March. The lineup will also include Malay delicacies from chef and hawkerpreneur Hady Jay of Mr Tersmell (30 March to 17 April), veteran hawker David Lim from the grandson of the renowned Hock Lam Beef Noodle founder and owner of Empress Place Teochew Beef Kway Teow (20 April to 8 May 2022), as well as fusion hawker dishes from Seafood Pirates & Yap’s Noodles by Darren Teo and Henry Yap (11 May to 29 May).

Guests who patronise Raffles Courtyard will also receive a stamp on a special card when they order a bundle from each instalment. With every three stamps, diners will receive a complimentary bottle of Domaine de Fontenille Rosé, exclusively available at Raffles Hotel Singapore, on their next visit. Redemption is valid until 31 August 2022 (while stocks last).

Hawker Stories at Raffles Courtyard will run from 16 March to 29 May 2022, 5pm to 9pm.

(All images credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.