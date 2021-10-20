Looking to broaden your dining horizons while you’re stuck in Singapore? Well some of these restaurants in Sentosa Island may be just what the doctor ordered. After all, Sentosa is the the closest place Singaporeans can get to a beach-side holiday without crossing any borders.
The island resort, despite its small 4.71 square-kilometre size, truly lives up to its iconic “The State of Fun” tagline — think sandy beaches, major tourist attractions and glitzy hotels all sandwiched together within walking distance.
Sentosa is great for guests of all ages too: whether you’re an adventure junkie looking for some thrill at Universal Studios Singapore, looking for a much-needed sun tan or seeking a peaceful weekend getaway, the sunny locale has it all.
But it’s not only entertainment the island provides. If you get hungry trawling around the grounds, don’t fret. You don’t have to settle on mojitos at a beach club whilst nibbling on bar snacks; there’s whole range of quality restaurants and cafes for you to dine at around the island.
Here’s our hitlist of great restaurants in Sentosa.
(Hero and featured image credit: Alistair Boyd on Unsplash)
This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.
Bedrock Bar & Grill’s sister restaurant, Bedrock Origin, finds itself nestled in the balmy Sentosa island within Oasia Resort Sentosa, armed with a menu that harkens back to its locale. Besides its classic applewood-fired meats, diners here can also take their pick from plant-based and keto-friendly dishes. Another thing to note? A significantly stronger focus on fresh, oceanic catch — think dishes like the Aged Kühlbarra Barramundi Tail and the Kingfish Sashimi.
One Michelin-starred table65 is located in Resorts World Sentosa, and is helmed by the distinguished Dutch chef Richard van Oostenbrugge. Besides an unforgettable tasting journey, diners can expect episodes of visual lighting effects on their plate to keep them engaged — you know, just in case in you need another conversation starter on your date.
Sure, you can head over to the countless upscale Chinese restaurants around Singapore, but sometimes you just want to make an occasion out of it by driving down to Sentosa. If that sounds like you, then Cassia is probably your best bet. The contemporary Cantonese joint serves up an array of delectable dim sum and other dishes for you to choose from, but we, as with any indecisive diner, always find ourselves going back for their curated set menus.
You won’t find traditional pizzas here at 4AM Pizza. With a weekly rotational menu, it’s safe to say that the folks behind the joint have been putting on their thinking caps to come up with interesting (but still incredibly delicious) pizza combinations like the Kurosato corn, Chorizo and Coriander, as well as options such as the charred wild garlic and white asparagus atop a base of comte “béchamel”.
Reservations are required.
(Image credit: @4am.pizza via Instagram)
What’s better than slurping fresh oysters with a waterfront view. Not much, really. From daily specials like Oyster Tuesdays and Sashimi Wednesdays to hearty seafood platters and pasta, Greenwood Fish Market @ Quayside Isle is the place in Sentosa for your ultimate seafood fix.
Apart from a mouthwatering array of Mediterranean-Californian dishes, Ocean Restaurant is known for something even more spectacular: the view. Here, you don’t just get a seaside view — you’re dining within it. Sure, it might be little disconcerting to dig into seafood dishes while giant manta rays and majestic sharks swim gracefully in front of you, but the once-in-a-lifetime experience more than makes up for it.
(Image credit: @rwsentosa via Instagram)
Prime cuts of meat and fresh sustainably-sourced seafood is the name of the game here at Skirt. Choose from a selection of beef cuts like the Australian Wagyu, Argentinian grass-fed tenderloin, and the Brandt USDA Prime grain-fed tomahawk, all lovingly kissed by the parrilla grill, or feast on other mains like the Main Lobster and the Crispy Confit Duck.
(Image credit: @theboldestgrill via Instagram)
Whether you’re looking for a Omakase experience or a teppanyaki dinner in Sentosa, just head over to Hidemasa by Hide Yamamoto. The two-concept restaurant is the brainchild of the illustrious chef Hidemasa Yamamoto, and it aims to serve up casual, contemporary Japanese fare.