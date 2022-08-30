Popular rooftop venue 1-Altitude is reopening on Sentosa in September as 1-Altitude Coast.

The new concept, which launches at The Outpost Hotel on 5 September, will feature a rooftop bar and day club with a swimming pool overlooking the Singapore Straits. A Latin-Mediterranean bistro as well as a private dining experience will be introduced later this year.

Debuting first is the 1-Altitude Day Club. The adults-only venue will offer a contemporary Asian food menu including salmon tartare with wasabi, avocado, and watermelon, chilli soft shell crab pasta, and The Archipelago platter for two, which features dishes from Southeast Asia. On the weekends, barbecued meats, seafood, and vegetables will be available.

The drinks list will comprise of tropical-inspired cocktails that are designed to be less sweet. Expect tipples like Smokey Sea Monkey, or fig-infused peated whisky with house-made smoked maple syrup, pineapple, and lime. Skylar Calabria is a fizzy riff on Tommy’s Margarita with blue agave, soursop, and blood orange soda, while Ultra Violet Scorpion is a three-rum blend with pineapples soaked in dark rum.

Private cabanas can be booked during the daily themed events, which range from sundown parties to Ladies’ Day Out. The music will start with tropical house around noon before transitioning into afro beats in the evening, followed by house and electro-pop at night. Resident DJs include Tony Tay, who played at Zouk Singapore for 14 years, and Erica Kay. Also known as Kaylova, she has held court at the acclaimed Macau club Cubic and played alongside international artists such as Sander Van Doorn.

Besides parties, 1-Altitude Coast will also hold wellness programmes including sunrise yoga and meditation sessions.

Down the line, the venue will open Sol & Ora. Similar to its sister location Sol & Luna, the bistro will serve Mediterranean fare with a Latin twist. Also on the cards is private dining restaurant Villa Ora. Both concepts are slated to launch by the end of this year.

The Sentosa location is the latest concept by 1-Group, which also owns rooftop venue 1-Arden. The original 1-Altitude opened at Raffles Place in July 2010 but closed earlier this March.

1-Altitude Coast is located at Level 7 The Outpost Hotel, 10 Artillery Avenue, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099951. Book here.

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore