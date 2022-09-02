It is the lesser cousin to the more popular har cheong gai, but just as noteworthy. Here are seven places in Singapore to score the best and the most delightfully smoky BBQ chicken wings.

The key to a good barbecue chicken wing starts from the marinate. Unlike western recipes, which use barbeque sauce, hot sauce, honey and other seasonings, Asian wings have their own unique ingredients. Different food vendors have their own recipes, but essentials consist of aromatics, dark soy sauce, and oyster sauce.

After being left to marinade, the wings are then skewered open and cooked over a charcoal grill. The fire and heat from the grill not only locks the flavour but it also chars the skin, leaving the wings with a lovely crispy and sticky texture. Tender, moist and mouth-watering, biting into one just isn’t enough.

In Singapore, some of the more popular hawker centres offering the dish include East Coast and Bedok 85. Tze char restaurant Chong Pang Huat Eating House has also made it their specialty. Read on for details on where to score these tasty snacks.

(Hero image credit: @foodeyeenjoy / Instagram)

7 places for the best BBQ chicken wings in Singapore

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore