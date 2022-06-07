Love food, especially the award-winning kind? Well, we have just the thing for you.

SingleThread Restaurant, Odette and Basque Kitchen by Aitor are coming together for a one-night only, six-hands dinner on 29 June 2022.

For foodies, the opportunity to experience a gastronomic symphony of dishes prepared by a trio of top-notch restaurants should prove hard to resist. The (Michelin) star-studded nine-course dinner will be a once-in-a-lifetime meal for gourmands, as SingleThread Restaurant will only be based in Singapore for a short month in July for its residency.

Wines during the dinner will be curated by Singapore’s leading wine bar, Park90.

Chef Aitor Jeronimo Orive from Basque Kitchen by Aitor

Chef Kyle Connaughton from SingleThread

Chef Julien Royer from Odette

During the exclusive six-hands dinner, each of the three chefs, Chef Kyle Connaughton, Chef Julien Royer, and Chef Aitor Jeronimo Orive, will prepare and present three dishes respectively from their repertoire of signatures.

The location? Dine in the historic Fullerton Waterboat House at Basque Kitchen by Aitor’s premises, complete with views of the seafront entrance of the Singapore River.

American Express is the exclusive Priority Card Partner for the Chef Residence programme, with priority booking for Card Members holding The Centurion Card issued by American Express in Singapore, open from 2 to 5 June on a first-come-first-served basis.

All other Card Members and the public are encouraged to register interest here from now to 5 June to be on the registered waiting list. Registered guests will be able to make their bookings from 6 June, and general public bookings will open on 7 June here.

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore