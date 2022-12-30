The prestigious Taste Atlas has released the list of its best traditional dishes in the world in 2022. Japanese dish karē has topped the list and is followed by picanha of Brazil and amêijoas à bulhão pato of Portugal.
Japanese dishes feature heavily among the top 50 dishes on the list. Apart from karē, the others include tonkotsu ramen, katsudon, karē raisu, shoyu ramen, sake nigiri sushi and gyoza.
Dishes from Turkey, China and Brazil also prominently appear on the list. Of the 50 dishes, 14 are from the three countries.
The top five dishes on Taste Atlas’ list
Japanese karē
Japanese karē, which is basically curry, got 4.9 stars (out of a maximum of 5) from Taste Atlas.
The Bulgaria-based illustrious food website said in a tweet that the main distinction between the Indian and Japanese curries is that the “Indian version uses a combination of spices, while Japanese karē is made with a curry powder.”
Karē
📍 Japan
⭐️ 4.9
💯#1 best rated dish in the world
The main distinction between the Indian and Japanese curries is that the Indian version uses a combination of spices, while Japanese karē is made with a curry powder. pic.twitter.com/OcqkLk6dUV
— TasteAtlas (@TasteAtlas) December 23, 2022
Picanha
Writing about picanha, Taste Atlas said that it is the speciality of a churrascaria (Brazilian steakhouse).
“The flavorful meat is usually skewered, grilled, and sliced before serving,” reads the tweet by Taste Atlas.
Picanha
📍 Brazil 🇧🇷
⭐️ 4.8
💯 #2 best rated dish in the worldhttps://t.co/gQPno16yMp
The top sirloin cap, also known as picanha, is the specialty of a churrascaria or Brazilian steakhouse. The flavorful meat is usually skewered, grilled, and sliced before serving. pic.twitter.com/IGttoCQ7jN
— TasteAtlas (@TasteAtlas) December 24, 2022
Picanha is called sirloin cap in the US and rump cap in the UK. Its name comes from the picana, which is the pole used by ranchers for herding cattle in Spain and Portugal.
Amêijoas à bulhão pato
The Portuguese dish is named after the 19th-century poet Raimundo António de Bulhão Pato. It is eaten as an appetiser with bread on the side. The dish consists of clams, which are mixed with a special sauce made from ingredients such as white wine, fresh cilantro, garlic and olive oil.
Both picanha and amêijoas à bulhão pato have a rating of 4.86.
Tangbao
Tangbao, which has received a rating of 4.83, is the name of Chinese dumplings filled with soup.
According to Taste Atlas, the dumplings can be made of leavened or plain dough, depending on the origin.
The filling usually contains minced pork or crab meat, which turns into a flavourful soup when the dumplings are steamed. Tangbao is served immediately after the dumplings are steamed.
Guotie
Another dumpling dish from China, guotie is the pan-fried variation of the jiaozi dumpling. Immensely popular as a street food, the first mention of guotie goes as far back as the Song Dynasty (960-1276).
It is crunchy and contains minced pork, Chinese cabbage, sesame seed oil, rice wine, scallions and ginger.
It is cooked using a special method and, unlike traditional dumplings, has a long and straight shape. The dish has a rating of 4.81.
50 best traditional dishes in the world in 2022 as per Taste Atlas
1. Karē, Japan
2. Picanha, Brazil
3. Amêijoas à Bulhão Pato, Portugal
4. Tangbao, China
5. Guotie, China
6. Phanaeng Curry, Thailand
7. Ceviche mixto, Peru
8. Ghormeh sabzi, Iran
9. Cağ kebabı, Turkey
10. Pollo a la brasa, Peru
11. Pizza Margherita, Italy
12. Xiaolongbao, China,
13. Gambas al ajillo, Spain
14. Shish kebab, Turkey
15. Païdakia, Greece
16. Pierogi Ruskie, Poland
17. Cochinita pibil, Mexico
18. Cha siu bao, China
19. Pappardelle al cinghiale, Italy
20. Carnitas, Mexico
21. Tonkotsu ramen, Japan
22. Manti, Turkey
23. Raclette, Switzerland
24. Trofie al pesto, Italy
25. Carne de porco à Alentejana, Portugal
26. Pečená kachna, Czech Republic
27. Gambas à la plancha, Spain
28. Shahi paneer, India
29. Vaca atolada, Brazil
30. Katsudon, Japan
31. Gyros, Greece
32. Steak au poivre, France
33. Linguine allo scoglio, Italy
34. Frango assado com piri piri, Portugal
35. Inasal na manok, Philippines
36. Giouvetsi, Greece
37. Pernil, Puerto Rico
38. Prosciutto e funghi pizza, Italy
39. İskender kebap, Turkey
40. Massaman Curry, Thailand
41. Bakaliaros, Greece
42. Tagliatelle al ragù alla Bolognese, Italy
43. Karē raisu, Japan
44. Shoyu ramen, Japan
45. Alinazik Kebab, Turkey
46. Sake nigiri sushi, Japan
47. Gyoza, Japan
48. Döner kebab, Turkey
49. Moqueca, Brazil
50. Feijão tropeiro, Brazil
Check out the full list here.
(Hero and Featured image: nakashi from Chofu, Tokyo, JAPAN – Curry with port cutlet (katsu curry) at alba, akihabara/CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons)