Where To Find The Best Mouth Numbing Mala Hotpot In Singapore

You either love or hate mala.

However, if you’re in the latter category and love mind-numbing heat, then your best bet is one of these addictive bowls of mala hotpot in Singapore. The word mala actually refers to a combination of two Chinese words: ma meaning numb and la meaning spicy, a sensation that’s felt whenever something that’s seasoned with Sichuan peppercorns and chilli is consumed.

In this roundup, we won’t just be featuring some of our favourite mala stir-fry hot pot (also known as mala xiang guo), we’ll be naming our go-to spots for mala/Chongqing steamboat as well, just in case you’re craving something even spicier. After all, we’re not going to be making these dishes at home anytime soon — just thinking about the mess, the oil, and the cleaning up we’d have to do afterwards is giving us a mind-numbing headache already.

Read on for the full list.

9 best spots for mala hotpot in Singapore — if you can take the heat:

