By: Richard Augustin, Apr 21 2023 10:00 am

Luxury fashion house Prada has entered the F&B space with the opening of the Prada Caffe. Housed in Harrods in London, this new establishment adds a new dimension to the brand by utilising its expertise in the luxury space to produce an engaging experience for its guests.

Opening its doors on 31 March 2023, the Prada Caffe exudes the house’s visual hallmarks. Stepping inside, guests are treated to an environment that’s typical of Prada. From the décor to the menu as well as the tableware and atmosphere, guests will be immersed in sheer luxury and comfort.

The World Of Prada

The Prada Caffe reflects the brand’s language, approach and its distinctive way of viewing the world. Inside, the walls, ceilings and velvet-upholstered sofas and armchairs are delicately coloured with the brand’s iconic green.

Attention to detail is key with even the floors reproduced in the black-and-white chequered floor of the historic Prada boutique on Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan. The floral bas-reliefs on the walls also evoke some of Prada’s flagship stores across the world.

Its tableware is also equally exclusive and original. Meticulously selected by the Maison to complement the surrounding environment, the tableware includes luxurious and refined pale-blue Japanese porcelain with a contrasting double black line inspired by ancient Celadon pottery.

Even its tea and coffee cups as well as lids, teapots, plates and trays – to the outlet’s blown-glass crystal glassware, including the Triangle series, carries with it the quintessentially Prada triangular pattern.

Quintessentially Italian

When it comes to food and drink, Prada has curated a fine menu selection that covers the entire day. Whether its breakfast, lunch or evening cocktails, rest assured the Prada Caffe is more than ample to satisfy discerning diners.

Menu highlights include items that exude a subtle, modern take on Italian tradition. This includes sandwiches and risotto sitting alongside buffalo mozzarella and salmon and crab dishes. In terms of beverages, the menu includes spritz – and negroni-based aperitifs alongside a delectable selection of signature cocktails. The wine list naturally spans the whole of Italy, with bottles from Sicily to Piedmont.

Pastries play a central role at the outlet. Displayed on both the central counter and the wall behind, the selection of fine patisseries are expertly crafted with modern techniques and made using classic ingredients with more contemporary flavours and aromas.

For those eager to experience this new luxurious café, take note that it will remain in operation until 7 January 2024. The outlet opens 9am to 9pm Mondays to Saturdays and 12pm to 6pm on Sundays and can be accessed through Hans Road. An outdoor stall offering a range of ice creams will also complement the café in the near future.

(Images: Prada)

written by.

Richard Augustin
Digital Editor
Richard went from the confines of the kitchen working as a professional chef into the realm of media twenty years ago. In his two-decade career in writing, he has plied his trade in a number of regional print and digital media organisations in the lifestyle, in-flight, entertainment and finance space. When not busy chasing deadlines and writing stories for AugustMan, you can find him experimenting with recipes in his kitchen.
