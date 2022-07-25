Does the name ring a bell? That’s because this isn’t the first time the restaurant’s been in town. The restaurant and its sister pizzeria were foodie “joints to visit” lists in Marina Bay Sands, before they shut their doors in 2018.

Now located at the newly rebranded Hilton Singapore Orchard, Osteria Mozza has been revived and sports a new guise. Cofounded by celebrity American chef Nancy Silverton, the restaurant is bringing its unique brand of ingredient-specific, Cal-Italian cuisine back to Singapore, showcasing simple cooking that allows impeccably sourced seasonal produce to shine.

Featuring classics from the original one-Michelin-starred outpost in Los Angeles, the new 120-seat restaurant has also whipped up a refreshed menu crafted exclusively for the little red dot. “Singapore’s already insatiable appetite for top-notch dining has grown in recent years. I am excited to create a new Osteria Mozza experience in partnership with Hilton Singapore Orchard and OUE, one that highlights our classics yet is designed especially for Singapore,” said Silverton in a press release.

The standouts of Osteria Mozza are many ‒ its mozzarella bar, fashioned with a series of five different mozzarellas, and house made fresh pastas; two wood-burning ovens for Silverton’s show-stopping pizzas, meats, fish and fresh vegetables; and gelato-centric dessert menu ‒all supported by a stellar beverage programme and warm service.

Though the restaurant prides itself on its selection of cheeses, lactose-intolerant individuals like me aren’t forgotten. Osteria Mozza has a dairy-free, albeit delectable menu, for those with this misfortune. Gastronomical treats like the Marinated Olives, Tagliatelle (Oxtail Ragù), Grilled Broccolini and Rosemary Olive Oil Cakes are some of my personal favourites made without dairy. Options abound. AM

Osteria Mozza is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5 PM to 10.30 PM. The restaurant is located at 333 Orchard Road, Level 5, Hilton Singapore Orchard, Singapore 238867.

(Images: Osteria Mozza)