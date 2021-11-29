Tantalising New Menus To Savour In Singapore Right Now

As we wind down the year, and get used to some resemblance of normalcy once again, restaurants across the island are already flexing their creative culinary muscles to bring us some exciting new flavours.

For those looking to tickle their taste buds and embark on new gastronomical experiences, some restaurants have already introduced exciting new menus to their establishments.

This end-of-year season sees everything from a new menu that spotlights a new era over at Fat Prince, to one that’s studded with the valuable white truffle at Buona Terra. Bar Cicheti also has a new dinner Degustation menu on weekdays, an initiative put together by the team to flex their creative muscles to diners. If you’re already hungry, dive right in.

(Hero and featured image credit: Vue)

Here are all the new menus to try in Singapore right now:

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.