The interior of Tigerlily Patisserie in Joo Chiat is brimming with youthful vigour; a match for the 29-year-old Head Pastry Chef, Maxine Ngooi.

Maxine’s menu is a balance of adventurous Asian spirit, with classical European style and techniques. Diners can sink their teeth into an array of sweet and savoury confections plated on custom made pastel service ware.

Start off with a delicately crisp pastry or pick from a selection of three sandwiches. The familiar Croque Monsieur takes on a new moniker as Monsieur Kim. Perfect grill marks surround the generously buttered bread, with a melty combination of brie, comte and caciocavallo cheese peeking out from the centre. A surprising salty hit comes from the quintessential parma ham. The addition of kimchi adds a spicy kick that cuts through the richness.

For a fresher and lighter brunch, the Salmon Tzatziki is yet another great choice. Think fluffy ciabatta, stacked with a smear of dill tzatziki and slivers of salmon gravlax that have been house-cured for four days in a mix of salt, Dijon mustard, dill, coriander and citrus juice. Romaine and citrus segments add a burst of freshness into every bite. A sandwich could not get any lighter than this.

Although known for her twist on classics, Maxine prides herself on experimenting with seasonal produce. The Tomato and Artichoke Tart consisted of a delightful pile of heirloom tomatoes on a short and crumbly tart base. On the other hand, the natural sweetness of Spanish yellow peaches was gently brought out in the seasonal Peach Danish.

Of course, a visit to Tigerlily would not be complete without dessert. The inventive ‘Le Nid d’Abeille ‘The Honeycomb’ dessert has been reinterpreted into a new signature. Renamed ‘The Beehive’, it is a white chocolate shell encasing flavours of lemon, thyme, and litchi honey jelly. Among the many layers is a feather-light lemon sponge, honey parfait and swirls of yuzu mousse in a honeycomb pattern.

I thoroughly enjoyed The Beehive’s theatrics, as well as its balanced flavour profile. The honey, delicate thyme, and lemon worked well with each other and played off each other’s flavour notes resulting in a well conceptualised dessert.

A Pink Guava and Pear entremet is also on the menu. The confection of pink guava cream and jelly comes with fresh pear cubes, elderflower liqueur and pear mousse. Its whimsical nature complements the haphazard speckles of colour on the shop’s terrazzo counters and tables.

Long-time fans of Tigerlily’s original bake-box concept can also look forward to old favourites such as the Mochi Blondie, Mushroom Bacon Quiche and their Pain Au Chocolat with house made chocolate batons. The bakery’s whole Chocolate Hazelnut Tart layered with Piedmont hazelnut praline, chopped hazelnut and dark Valrhona chocolate ganache is also bound to be the centrepiece at any celebration.

Maxine’s rooted passion for baking bread means the new Tigerlily range includes artisanal breads that have been baked fresh daily. They’re available for takeaway, or as a sampling through their all-day brunch menu which includes a build-your-own-breakfast option.

From the ambience to each carefully considered creation, Maxine’s ethos is to deliver exceptional experiences. Be it a simple croissant, or an intricately plated dessert, Tigerlily Patisserie is on its way to creating its own unique pastry dimension and I’m glad to be a part of it.