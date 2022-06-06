Father’s Day is upon us again!
Celebrated on 19 June this year, it’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate dear old dad. For an idea of where to take the hardworking dads in your lives, here are 12 restaurants in Singapore serving Father’s Day menus.
For a Chinese feast, head to Andaz’s Chinese restaurant 5 on 25 for a six-course dinner menu, or four courses of Mott 32’s contemporary Cantonese cuisine. Shang Palace is also offering set menus for lunch and dinner that feature some of their signatures.
Other Asian options include Koma‘s four-course modern Japanese dinner, and a buffet of Peranakan dishes from Ginger. It’s an Italian affair at Waterfall, which is presenting a Sunday brunch along with exclusive dishes, as well as pastas, Fiorentina steak and free-flow Louis Roederer from Gemma.
Men like meat, and restaurants are leaning in heavily into the cliché. Bedrock is doing a three-course set menu involving surf and turf. Les Bouchons presents Wagyu steak and free-flow fries. Level 33 pairs a ribeye with their boozy condiments, and Mad About Sucre does hefty burgers. Finally, The Line brings an international spread of buffet items from prime rib to lamb leg.
Piqued your interest and appetite yet? Well, read on for more delicious ideas on where to celebrate dad this Sunday.
Treat your dad to these 12 restaurants with Father’s Day menus
This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
Upscale Chinese restaurant 5 on 25 at Andaz celebrates the dads in your lives with a six-course dinner and uninterrupted views of the city skyline. It starts with a trio of appetisers – Crispy Pork with Thai Chilli Sauce, Jellyfish Flower Salad, and Deep-fried Prawn with Superior Light Soya Sauce, followed by a nourishing Double-boiled Fish Maw Soup and Six-head Abalone from South Africa.
The main is Sweet and Sour Pork Belly served with deep-fried bun, and Wok-fried Longevity Noodles with scallop, prawn, and coral clam. Cap off the vening with a refreshing Double-Boiled Chinese Pear with Peach Gum, and complimentary petit fours.
S$158++ per person, minimum 3 people
Available from 18-19 June 2022, 6pm to 10.30pm
Bedrock Bar & Grill at Somerset and Bedrock Origin at Oasia Resort Sentosa mark Father’s Day with a three-course set lunch. A refreshing appetiser of Beet-Cured Salmon heralds the start, followed by a surf and turf combination involving a 180g USDA grain-fed tenderloin, and sweet jumbo crab meat with béarnaise sauce. Dessert is a Chocolate Pot De Crème with 75 percent dark chocolate sprinkled with chopped almonds, cocoa nibs, and sea salt.
S$98++ per person
Available from 13-20 June 2022 at Bedrock’s Somerset and Sentosa locations. Click on the links to book.
Gemma lets you celebrate Father’s Day with a Champagne brunch featuring a four-course spread and free-flow Louis Roederer Collection 242 Brut NV. The sharing menu consists of a trio of starters including Challan Duck Prosciutto, Stracciatella Campana with green asparagus and toasted hazelnuts, and Vintage Hamachi Tartlet with bottarga. Two pastas are represented by Cacio & Pepe and Viola Artichoke Agnolotti with smoked crayfish. Then it’s Gemma’s signature Pure Black T-Bone Fiorentina Steak with sides of Whipped Agria Potato and Mugnuli Wild Broccoli. Look forward to Black Tea Panna Cotta for dessert.
S$188++ per person
Available on 19 June 2022, 12pm to 3pm
Catch up with Dad over a halal-certified Peranakan buffet at Ginger. They trot out popular hits like Buah Keluak, Nonya Curry Chicken, and Chap Chye, as well as elevated favourites like Braised Wagyu Beef Rendang and Crispy Halibut with Ginger Flower Belacan Chilli. Among the dessert offerings, Bubur Cha Cha is a Ginger signature with sweet potato, yam, and chewy sago cooked in fragrant coconut milk.
For the month of June, all dads will also receive a complimentary Wagyu Beef Don with Onsen Egg, and dine for free with three accompanying paying guests.
Lunch
Adult: S$49++
Child: S$24.50++
Dinner
Adult: S$69++
Child: S$34.50++
Available until 30 June 2022
Koma is whipping up a four-course dinner spread this Father’s Day to honour the dads in your lives. The meal begins with a Shiso Negroni, designed to pair with the modern Japanese restaurant’s signature Yellowtail Jalapeño with aji amarillo, cilantro, soy and lime, as well as buttery Miso Garlic Shrimp with onions and parsley. Then feast on a platter of assorted kushiyaki featuring robata-grilled negima, tsukune, tebasaki, uzura egg, and asparagus, alongside fresh mackerel sushi and salmon sashimi. Top it off with an Oriental Lotus Root Cake for dessert.
S$150++ per person
Available from 17-19 June 2022. Dinner only.
If your dad is mad about beef, Les Bouchons’s Papa Wagyu D-Rump beefsteak feast ($108) will deliver. Big enough for two, it features 800 grams of chargrilled Wagyu D Rump from Australia with a marbling score of 8-9, presented with roasted French tomatoes and porcini sauce. There’s also free-flow of the restaurant’s signature free-flow homemade French fries; as well as two refreshing bowls of salad. Complete the meal with an optional bottle of Château Cantemerle, Haut Médoc 2018 (S$148; U.P. S$198).
Available at Les Bouchons Ann Siang from 13 to 18 June 2022, and at Les Bouchons Robertson Quay and Rochester from 14 to 19 June 2022. Click the links to book.
Level 33, the world’s highest microbrewery, is offering a set menu for Father’s Day involving beef and boozy sides. The centrepiece is a juicy Portoro Naturally Raised Ribeye, complemented by Stout Balsamic Roasted Vine Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Potatoes, and Grilled Asparagus.
The meal is accompanied by the restaurant’s signature range of beer condiments including Café de Paris butter with roasted yeast, onions cooked in LeVeL33’s IPA, rich beef jus spiked with red wine and LeVeL33’s house-brewed Stout, stout balsamic glaze, and chimichurri with red wine vinegar, shallots, garlic, salt and olive oil.
S$168++ for the set, serves 2-3 pax
Available from 18-19 June 2022, 11.30am to 2.30pm
French patisserie and restaurant Mad About Sucre is serving a Father’s Day brunch involving hearty burgers and boozy milkshakes. Take your pick between four burger styles: The Turf has a juicy Wagyu beef patty, Black Gold stars blacked tempura chicken with gold leaves, The Surf comprises of wild-caught barramundi and straits-spiced prawns, and the vegetarian All Greens with tofu, avocado, and portobello. Then choose from a list of 12 milkshakes from Dark Chocolate Guinness Stout to Banana Vanilla Caribbean Rum.
S$48++ per person
Available on 19 June 2022
Contemporary Chinese restaurant Mott 32 is rolling out a four-course menu this Father’s Day. It opens with a barbecued starter platter featuring their iconic Pluma Iberico Pork with Yellow Mountain Honey, and a dim sum platter with their signature Soft Quail Egg, Iberico Pork, Black Truffle Siu Mai.
Sip on a soup of fish maw, conpoy, and garoupa before indulging in three mains: King Prawns with scallop, minced pork, and chilli, the seasonal White Asparagus with crab meat, broccoli, and tomato, as well as fragrant Wok-fried Black Cod with golden garlic and chilli. For dessert, enjoy sweetened guava soup with sago, pomelo, fresh mango, and coconut glutinous rice roll.
S$128++ per person
Available from 17 to 19 June 2022
Expect six-course lunch and dinner menus from one-starred Shang Palace this Father’s Day. The lunch set begins with an assortment of dim sum including the signature Barbecued Pork Loin glazed with Honey Sauce, followed by Double-boiled Silky Fowl Broth with Fish Maw and Ginseng. Three mains range from Braised 5-head Whole Australian Abalone with Sea Cucumber to Stir-fried Soon Hock Fillet with Black Bean Sauce and Fried Rice with Scallops, before Double-boiled Sweetened Peach Resin accompanied with Rose Longevity Bun signal dessert.
The set dinner features even more delicacies. It opens with appetisers and a nourishing soup including Lobster Salad, Chilled Jelly Fish with Spring Onion Oil, Deep-fried Shrimp Paste Toast with Foie Gras, and Braised Imperial Bird’s Nest with Alaskan King Crab Meat. The main courses feature Steamed Garoupa Fillet with Crispy Bean Crumb, Braised 4-head Whole African Abalone, and Poached Japanese Mee Sua with Australian Scallop in Lobster Broth.
Lunch
S$118++ per person
Dinner
S$168++ per person
Available from 17-19 June 2022
Dine on an extensive buffet spread this Father’s Day at Shangri-La’s The Line. They have seafood on ice including freshly shucked oysters, lobster, and snow crab, as well as gourmet meats like Australian Angus Beef Prime Rib, New Zealand Lamb Leg, and Krakauer Sausage. Dessert serves up Cherry Blossom Cake, Sakura Peach Cake, Bandung Chiffon, and Assorted Macarons.
Lunch
Available from 17-18 June 2022
S$88++ per person
Brunch
Available on 19 June 2022
S$148++ per person*
* inclusive of free-flow soft drinks, juices, coffee, and tea
Dinner
Available from 17-19 June 2022
S$98++ per person
Waterfall Ristorante Italiano unveils a Sunday brunch featuring starters, mains and dessert. Appetisers include Porchetta, Italian meatballs in tomato sauce, Premium Cold Cuts, Cheese Platter, and Seafood Platter. The main is a choice between Risotto in Truffle Cream with Pancetta and Parmesan Cheese, Gnocchi in Pumpkin Cream with Gorgonzola, Beef Tagliata, and more. Complete the feasting with desserts such as Tiramisu, Profiterole, Panna Cotta, Zeppole and Gelato Ice- Cream.
Over the weekend, Chef de Cuisine Simone Loisi will also be presenting four special à la carte dishes octopus ragout in a deep-fried squid ink rice ball, fresh seafood pasta with cannellini beans, braised beef in Primitivo red wine sauce, and Zeppola Pugliese con Crema Pasticcera e Frutti Rossi, a traditional Southern Italian custard puff.
Sunday brunch
Available on 19 June 2022
S$98++ per person
Á la carte specials
Available for lunch from 17-18 June 2022
Available for dinner from 17-19 June 2022