Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurant Story Is Setting Up A Residency In Singapore

Gourmands in Singapore will be stoked to hear that the Two-Michelin starred Restaurant Story is setting up a four-week residency in the city. This March, the acclaimed British restaurant will bring its delicate, progressive plates to Flutes at the National Museum of Singapore, making it the first full-length residency in the region.

Helmed by culinary star Tom Sellers, Restaurant Story will lead guests through an epicurean adventure told through edible stories. Tom’s own memories and the provenance of the ingredients he uses form the narratives of the dishes, which will be led by seasonal British produce. His cuisine merges masterful construction with a playful and interactive approach to fine dining.

At the residency, expect his signatures of the Paddington Bear – his take on Paddington Bear’s favourite marmalade sandwich but made with foie gras, cardamom and marmalade. There will also be the Rabbit Sandwich (pressed rabbit leg coated in polenta and fried with citrus pickled carrots and a tarragon emulsion) that pays homage to his memories of rabbit-hunting with his father.

“What we will bring to Singapore–the energy, the vibe, the way we’re going to serve the food– is going to add something special to the national treasures found at the museum,” says Tom. “The chance to tell a culinary narrative in the context of Singapore’s oldest museum and one of the city’s architectural icons is truly an amazing opportunity.”

A Rising Star

At just 26 years old in 2013, Tom earned his first Michelin star with Restaurant Story, five months into its opening. The Chef Patron had dreamt of sharing his story and that of British food from the age of 19, after having stumbled into a job in a local pub kitchen as a teenager.

Tom comes from humble beginnings. His father was a welder who made sure that he and his brother could look after themselves. Tom quickly fell in love with food, realising that the restaurant kitchens could offer him what anchors any sport: pressure, camaraderie and a sense of quickness and immediacy. He went on to hone his craft with some of the world’s most notable chefs – including Tom Aikens in London, Thomas Keller at three Michelin-starred Per Se in New York, and René Redzepi at two Michelin-starred Noma in Copenhagen – before he opened Restaurant Story.

“I always wanted a restaurant and always wanted to call it Story, because I was going to tell what I was all about. My story, my life, everything I’ve worked for: the hours of blood, sweat and tears, it all came down to this,” says Tom.

The Restaurant Story Residency at Flutes at National Museum of Singapore will run from 29 March to 29 April 2022, with no extensions. Two seatings are available, from 12pm to 2:30pm (six courses), and 6pm to 10:30pm (eight courses). Alcoholic drink pairings are available.

Priority booking for American Express card members starts from 17 February. All other bookings will open from 22 February.

Flutes, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Rd, 01-02 National Museum of Singapore, Singapore 178897

This story was first published on Prestige Singapore.