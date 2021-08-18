Umami Chefs is homegrown food-tech company, Esseplore’s, new ready-to-heat meal concept. It is aimed to empower everyone to eat healthier and feel their best; quite apt especially since we have all been devoted to food deliveries.



The venture led by Chef KT Yeo alongside a network of experienced chefs bring the essence of deliciousness straight to your doorstep in easy, convenient packaging.

Every meal also comes with easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions for reheating and plating to evoke a restaurant experience from the comfort of your own home. To ensure nutritional value, Esseplore works with nutritionists to ensure that the food from Umami Chefs meet a variety of different dietary requirements and health needs.

This makes the food nutritionally balanced, with carefully designed calorie counts, and macro-nutrients to help individuals meet their health needs and goals. They also use low-sodium salt and fresh premium ingredients.

All the meals are freshly prepared, and blast frozen to protect the food from deteriorating while keeping the nutrients locked within. Blast freezing rapidly reduces the temperature of cooked food to -18° under 240 minutes to prevent the growth of bacteria in the food. This method also decreases amount of ice crystals thus ensuring the taste is not affected when reheating.



All food packaging is biodegradable, food-grade and heat safe. Meals can be easily heated in their pouches via microwave or in a pot of water. The way Umami Chefs’ meals are packed makes it easy to store in the freezer, and consumers can mix and match what they want to eat each day.

Meals are available ala carte, or in 3, 5, or 7-day gourmet plans. Plant-based, keto and low-sugar options are also available. A meal starts at S$7.99 and you can choose from a variety of cuisines: from modern European to classic Asian. Be it a mouth-watering and hearty beef bourginon or a simple, understated yet delicious vegetable lasagna; the options are endless.

(Images: Umami Chefs)