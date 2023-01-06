Who says you need to stick to Asian cuisine for Lunar New Year? From French to Peruvian, these restaurants in Singapore are getting in on the Chinese New Year action in 2023 with unconventional dishes created specially for the auspicious season.

Of the 10 restaurants celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, Restaurant Gaig takes the most literal route by offering rabbit stew, a dish traditionally served in Catalan homes. Canchita uses ceviche, char siu, and fried rice to shine a light on a Cantonese-Peruvian cuisine, while Tablescape presents Peking duck with black truffle.

Yu sheng also gets a remix by these establishments. French restaurant Jag delivers a version heavy on the vegetables with sea buckthorn and blood orange sauce, while Fat Cow drapes theirs with premium wagyu slices. Kinki constructs theirs with sashimi, Japanese vegetables, and truffle oil, while DB Bistro offers thick cuts of fresh Tasmanian sea trout and hamachi.

See below for more details, then check out our guides to yu sheng, bak kwa, takeaway feasts, and snacks for Chinese New Year.

(Hero and feature images credit: Canchita Peruvian Cuisine)

Get quirky this Chinese New Year 2023 with these unconventional dishes:

