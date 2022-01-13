Usher in the Lunar New Year at Chopsuey Cafe

Tired of the typical Chinese fare that typifies each Lunar New Year celebration? If so, you might want to consider ushering in the Year of the Tiger at Chopsuey Cafe and celebrate joyous reunions in an elegant, relaxed and convivial atmosphere. From 18 January to 15 February 2022, Chopsuey Cafe will be serving up a sumptuous spread of Chinese dishes with a twist featuring contemporary Anglo-Chinese and Southeast Asian influences.

Chopsuey Cafe’s Lunar New Year Menu

Commemorate the auspicious spring season in this east-meets-west escape nestled in the lush surroundings of Dempsey Hill. Chopsuey Cafe’s two specially curated Lunar New Year 2022 menus start at $68++ per pax for the 2 pax, through to $88++ per pax for the 5 pax. Expect your favourite traditional dishes with a twist! Chopsuey Cafe’s Lunar New Year Set is a five-course menu that begins with a refreshing Orange Basil Crush, alternatively, you can kick off the festivities with Tigers In Paris, a yummy cocktail of champagne, gin and mandarin oranges developed by the Chopsuey Cafe mixologists; followed by a toss of Chopsuey’s Lucky Lunar ‘Lo Hei’ to invite some good fortune and glad tidings to your life. This wholesome dish of Yusheng is a deliciously healthy take on the traditional “prosperity salad” featuring uncommon ingredients such as trout, kale, celeriac, sprouts, red radish, blueberries and wild rice – it hits the right spots, complete with “crackers” made with wanton skins – without the undue calories from other heavily sweetened and oily versions.

The meal then continues with a choice of starters, ranging from sumptuous options like Shredded Filo Seafood Roll, Sticky Chicken Rice Balls and Caramelised Pork Belly Bites. For Augustman’s tasting, we opted for Sticky Chicken Rice Balls – an inspired Loh Mai Kai 糯米鸡 classic Cantonese dish which also translates to “sticky rice chicken” which for Chopsuey Cafe’s Lunar New Year menu is rendered in bite sized and flavour packed balls.

For their main course, guests can choose from an array of seafood-based delights such as the Red Curry Slipper Lobsters, Grilled Yellowtail Cheek, Fragrant Lemongrass & Lime Clams and Caramelised Orange Barramundi. The menu also features traditional choices such as the meltingly tender Steamed Shaoxing Corn-Fed Chicken, White Pepper Espresso Ribs and Chargrilled Beef Short Rib. We sampled the Caramelised Orange Barramundi and the White Pepper Espresso Ribs and we were simply blown away by the unique flavour profiles of what should have been very traditional Chinese fare – the barramundi felt like sweet and sour pork but using fish instead of pork while the ribs were simply divine, evocative of bak kut teh 肉骨茶 but executed in the style of western style peppery ribs tinged with a touch of espresso shavings.

The sumptuous selection of is accompanied, as with tradition by a final carbohydrate course of either Wok-Fried Claypot Rice or Smoked Duck Wok-Fried Noodles. We opted for the Smoked Duck Wok-Fried Noodles, another peppery concoction which matched the white pepper espresso ribs to a tee. The duck was especially fresh and plump, with a good mixture of lean and fatty morsels, the perfect accompaniment to exquisitely wok hei-ed noodles. Wok hei refers to the flavour and tastes imparted by a hot wok on food during stir frying, and is particularly important for those Chinese dishes requiring searing heat – this skill is well demonstrated across Chopsuey Cafe’s Lunar New Year menu.

The meal concludes with the debut of an exciting new dessert, Steamed Kaya Pudding developed by Chopsuey Cafe’s dessert chefs to add a touch of local flavour with a contemporary twist. It is a light, fluffy dessert that escapes the usual pitfall of Asian desserts: overwhelming sweetness. Here, the sugars from the kaya do not overpower your senses, instead, it brings up the flavour and texture of the pudding.

The Lunar New Year Set Menu is available at the Chopsuey Cafe outlet at 10 Dempsey Road, #01-23, Singapore 247700. For those who feel like celebrating at home, the whole set or individual dishes can be delivered directly via Oddle Eats, pre-orders open on the 11th of January 2022.