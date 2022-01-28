Valentine’s Day 2022 Menus To Consider For A Romantic Night Out In Singapore

Whether you’re a romantic or not, Valentine’s Day is always a good reason to pamper yourself and your loved one with a good meal.
No matter your preference (rooftop restaurants or casual steakhouses, perhaps?), the city is rife with options for you to choose from. Read on for our pick of the best Valentine’s Day 2022 menus in Singapore, and make those reservations, stat.
The best Valentine’s Day 2022 menus in Singapore:
This story was first published on Prestige Singapore.
Binary’s name references two stars orbiting in close proximity to each other, resembling a single star from afar. The play on dualities is likewise embodied through the menu that brings together Asian and Western influences. According to the guest’s preference, dishes can be presented in the two culinary options or served together on a single plate.
For Valentine’s Day, Binary breaks the mould with a group dining deal for if you’re double dating or simply celebrating with friends. Groups of three, four and five will enjoy discounts of 30, 40, and 50 per cent respectively on food and selected beverages.
Small plates to order include the Homemade Kubaneh Bread (buttery rolls paired with garlic butter and kombu butter). the Octopus Lao Gan Ma Chilli Crisp and Gambas Al Ajillo. Kick back with the creamy Binary Craft Brew, or tipples like the vodka-accented Chrysanthemum Tea.
Available for dine-in only from 11.30am to 10.30pm on 13 and 14 February.
If it’s a classically romantic experience you’re after, Zafferano is for you. The Italian restaurant with stunning skyscraper views is offering three and five-course Valentine’s Day menus in its main dining room. The former (seating from 5:30pm to 7pm) features a Jac wagyu beef striploin MBS 8/9 with salted baked beetroots and pistachio as its main course. The latter, on the other hand, has courses of house-made fagottini pasta with Sicilian red prawn and an A4 Miyazaki wagyu steak. Seating is from 5:30pm to ensure sunset views.
For the ultimate experience, book the Romantic Terrace Experience that includes canapés and desserts, a bottle of fine wine or champagne and a stalk of a red rose.
Available on 13 and 14 February.
Great news if you haven’t booked a seat at KOKS, the two-Michelin-starred restaurant hailing from the Faroe Islands. Here for a four-week residency in Singapore, the restaurant has opened additional and coveted seats for Valentine’s Day celebrations on 13 and 14 February.
For these two days, enjoy Chef Poul Andrias Ziska’s signatures paired with champagne from Fleur du Miraval that carries notes of dried roses, dehydrated peonies and fresh white flowers.
Lunch comes with a premium wine pairing (including a glass of Fleur du Miraval ER2 champagne and other wines) and a bouquet of roses per couple. Dinner includes the same, along with a special note from Brad Pitt (Fleur du Miraval’s co-owner), the winemaker and a bouquet of roses as well.
Available on 13 and 14 February
Whisper sweet nothings all night at Artemis Grill, a rooftop restaurant and bar with Valentine’s Day menus from 12 to 14 February. Over bird’s eye views of Marina Bay, guests will enjoy an amuse bouche périgord truffle arancini served with parmesan sabayon, and starters such as hamachi tartare with avocado and chorizo romesco.
For mains, sink your knife into satiating plates of 200g pasture-fed beef tenderloin and Iberico pork chop with red win or choose to share additional options of 1.1kg F1 côte de boeuf and grilled New Zealand snapper.
Finish with a classic sticky date pudding, a hazelnut rice pudding and dark chocolate and caramel torte.
Available from 12 to 14 February
Cheekily named ‘Conscious Coupling’, the Valentine’s Day menu by modern steakhouse Fat Belly Social is all about comfort food to keep your bellies and hearts full. You’ll start with freshly shucked oysters with caviar lime and an earthy rhubarb, followed by a Choufleur Souffle. This is a cauliflower and cheese souffle with sharp Gruyere, and served with violet cauliflower veloute and San Daniele Crisp ham.
With your appetite now whetted, lobster tortellini stuffed with Boston lobster and Hokkaido scallop mousse and served with a Madras curry scented bisque follows. Leave room for the main course of balsamic glazed short ribs featuring a grain-fed 100 days Australian short rib that has been slow braised, charcoal grilled and presented on burnt allium puree with crispy cordyceps and house-made pickles.
As for dessert, Chef Victor was inspired by Ispahan, a Pierre Herme dessert. His rendition is a martini glass-full confection of rose and raspberry marbled chantilly cream, meringue kisses and fresh raspberry and lychee.
Available from 12 to 14 February
Set the stage for romance at CÉ LA VI, where the Singapore skyline serves as the backdrop for your date night. Start with an appetiser of marinated Japanese hamachi with rosella ponzu dressing, and a shiitake mushroom veloute with coriander oil-laced Sea Urchin Custard.
What follows are four main dishes of choice: wood grilled aubergine and portobello with black truffle soy, served with a side of smoked potato salad; binchotan roasted free range chicken, served with celeriac purée and charred broccolini; poached maine lobster dressed with red curry sauce, apple, long bean, preserved lemon and cereal crumble; and an A5 Kagoshima Wagyu striploin served with celeriac coulis and finished with a fiery Cambodian kampot pepper and red wine glaze. For more decadence, black truffle and Kaviari Baeri Royal Caviar are available as add-ons.
Complete the evening with the spicy Love Infusion cocktail created with Havana Club 3 Year Old rum, Angostura bitters, and prosecco with pineapple juice and grenadine.
Available on 14 February
If staying in sounds a lot more romantic than being surrounded by couples all night, Tablescape has got you covered with its Valentine’s Day menu that’s only available for delivery and takeaway. The five-course meal includes the grilled Spanish octopus, served with a house-made white bean stew, marinated tomatoes and a spring onion and lemon emulsion, as well as the braised beef cheek with sugar snap peas, sautéed purple cauliflower, cauliflower puree and a potato puree blended with truffle paste and a truffle oil.
Available from 11 to 15 February.
Cheers to your love at the world’s highest microbrewery. On Valentine’s Day, the restaurant’s four-course menu features truffle burrata with smoked tomato jam, lager-pickled pumpkin, French Périgord truffle and aged balsamic vinegar, as well as a Kuhlbarra barramundi with a beurre blanc infused with Blond Lager and a caviar sauce, topped with saffron rouille.
Just for the occasion, the restaurant has also partnered with Perrier-Jouët for two champagnes of Perrier Jouët Grand Brut and Perrier Jouët Belle Époque. Guests who order a bottle before 5 February will receive it with a complimentary name engraving.
Available on 14 February
With no VTL to Japan in sight just yet, a night at Keyaki will do. For the romantic occasion, you’ll first begin the experience with a walk through a Japanese garden and past a koi pond that’s softly lit by traditional stone lanterns. At the restaurant, a six-course Kaiseki dinner awaits, with each course prepared using seasonal produce from Japan. To celebrate the day, each couple will receive a stalk of rose and box of chocolate pralines.
For dining reservations or enquiries, please call 6826 8240 or email [email protected] Available on 14 February.
At Mr Stork, its Valentine’s Day menus are available in two packages of the Romance or Be My Valentine’s Day package. These includes a table with a panoramic view of the city, welcome drinks by Hendricks Gin, a bottle of Rosé Champagne, and a platter that includes Ebi Maki Roll, Impossible Sliders and Buffalo Chicken Wings as well as two bottled cocktails to carry on the romance indoors. If you’re looking for a bit more intimacy, huddle up at the teepee hut, complete with treats, from 5pm onwards.