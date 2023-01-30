Love is in the air this February and what better way to keep the romance alive with your significant other that a romantic dinner. From caviar to a curry cappuccino, declare your love with these set menus in Singapore for Valentine’s Day.

Work up a meat sweat with dishes from Lawry’s The Prime Rib, which is presenting their signature item alongside foie gras and baked oysters, or the exemplary porterhouse steak from Wolfgang’s Steakhouse.

For an Italian feast, Osteria Mozza serves up a sharing style meal of seafood pasta and buffalo milk gelato, as Art shows off its new chef and his deft hand at making a 32-egg yolk taglierini. At Clos Pasoh, their spread consists of French and Asian flavours like scallops with curry foam and a Thai-inspired lobster bisque, while Saint Pierre makes it extravagant with a heaping of caviar and other ultra-premium ingredients.

Ippoh Tempura Bar demonstrates that fried food can be just as refined with its Osaka-style tempura and other exclusive dishes, and Cantonese restaurant Yàn plays its greatest hits from Peking duck to braised abalone. See below for more details, and start making reservations for the love of your life before these indulgent (and romantic) options are completely booked up.

8 best Valentine’s Day set menus in Singapore to book now: