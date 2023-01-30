Love is in the air this February and what better way to keep the romance alive with your significant other that a romantic dinner. From caviar to a curry cappuccino, declare your love with these set menus in Singapore for Valentine’s Day.
Work up a meat sweat with dishes from Lawry’s The Prime Rib, which is presenting their signature item alongside foie gras and baked oysters, or the exemplary porterhouse steak from Wolfgang’s Steakhouse.
For an Italian feast, Osteria Mozza serves up a sharing style meal of seafood pasta and buffalo milk gelato, as Art shows off its new chef and his deft hand at making a 32-egg yolk taglierini. At Clos Pasoh, their spread consists of French and Asian flavours like scallops with curry foam and a Thai-inspired lobster bisque, while Saint Pierre makes it extravagant with a heaping of caviar and other ultra-premium ingredients.
Ippoh Tempura Bar demonstrates that fried food can be just as refined with its Osaka-style tempura and other exclusive dishes, and Cantonese restaurant Yàn plays its greatest hits from Peking duck to braised abalone. See below for more details, and start making reservations for the love of your life before these indulgent (and romantic) options are completely booked up.
8 best Valentine’s Day set menus in Singapore to book now:
Lawry’s six-course Valentine’s Day menu starts with aphrodisiacs of pan-seared foie gras, slow-boiled fish consommé with grouper slices, and baked oyster with jumbo shrimp and smoked salmon. Lime sorbet and a shot of Island Easter moscato refresh the palate before the restaurant’s signature USDA prime rib of beef, which is joined by Yorkshire pudding and US Idaho mashed potatoes. Alternatively, diners can opt for other main course options including smoked duck breast with grilled boneless chicken, or slow-braised lamb shank. For dessert, there is a choice between the alluring Be Mine red velvet cake or Blue Lagoon vanilla sponge cake with edible rose.
During the special occasion, diners who spend S$500++ and above will be given a complimentary Veuve du Vernay Brut Rosé champagne. Those who book before 9 February will also have their names personalised on the menus to take home as a keepsake.
S$218++ per person
13-14 February 2023
Art has a new chef in Daniele Sperindio, and the Italian native is offering a glimpse of his prowess with a five-course lunch and seven-course dinner menu for Valentine’s Day. In the evening, the meal includes seasonal ingredients like Sri Lankan and Alaskan king crab with Royal Oscietra caviar, as well as guinea fowl with white asparagus. Sperindio also displays fine attention to detail with a 32-egg yolk taglierini with Piedmont hazelnuts, aged pecorino, and winter truffle. Dessert is gelato, but made with buffalo milk and accompanied by bitter cacao nibs, biscotti, and a 40-year aged balsamic vinegar.
S$188++ – S$298++ per person
14 February 2023
Contemporary French brasserie Clos Pasoh presents a French feast inflected with Asian flavours for Valentine’s Day. The five-course menu involves items such as cappuccino de Saint-Jacques, or scallops with an airy Madras curry foam, lobster claw in a bisque of coconut, Thai basil, and kaffir lime, and roasted beef tenderloin accompanied by a rich sauce of beef consommé, foie gras, cognac, and kampot pepper. Finish with a vanilla custard topped with ginger-marinated strawberries, which has a flash of earthy aphrodisiacal heat.
S$128++ per person
14 February 2023
For Valentine’s Day, chef Masaru Seki delivers a six-course meal featuring one-off dishes such as round temari sushi with shrimp, kuromame (sweet black soybeans) with gold leaf and sous-vide wagyu beef ponzu jelly, tenbara (tempura and rice) with black truffles, and an indulgent sea urchin tempura and Kaviari Kristal caviar. During the meal, Seki will also serve his take on Osaka-style tempura, which is ethereal yet deeply flavoured.
S$258++ per person
13-14 February 2023
Dig into a Valentine’s Day four-course set dinner amid the rustic and cosy interior of celebrity chef Nancy Silverton’s Osteria Mozza. Presented sharing style, highlights include pan-seared Hokkaido scallops with cauliflower purée and caper raisin dressing, spaghetti frutti di mare featuring lobster, cuttlefish, prawns, and clams, striploin Diane with pancetta, apple. brandy, and fried rosemary, and chocolate tartufo, a southern Italian dessert consisting of gelato and melted chocolate. Diners can opt for a wine pairing that includes a sparkling franciacorta and a broad-shouldered Tuscan red.
S$299+ per couple
Additional S$100+ for wine pairing
14 February 2023
If your date is worth more than half a thousand dollars on Valentine’s Day, then take them to Saint Pierre. The two-Michelin-starred French restaurant has a seven-course dinner menu offering exquisite items like N25 aged caviar blanketing a nori tartlet, Dover sole in a ginger and coconut broth, Pyrenees lamb saddle done as a paté en croute, and barbecued omi A4 omi beef striploin. For dessert, an Aomori apple is fashioned into a rose and finished with rose and apple sauce. Saint Pierre also has a five-course lunch that offers a similar experience at a more affordable price.
S$298++ – S$528++ per person
Additional S$248++ – S$416++ for wine pairing (dinner only)
14 February 2023
It’s a Valentine’s Day menu full of aphrodisiacs and prime meats at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse. The four-course set features starters of oysters topped with caviar, followed by a heartwarming minestrone soup. There are five choices for the main course, ranging from the petite filet mignon to king salmon, while the restaurant’s signature porterhouse steak is also available for an additional S$50++. Save room for the Smitten dessert, which brings together berries, lychee, pomegranate, and whipped cream.
S$428++ per couple
11-14 February 2023
Cantonese fine dining restaurant Yàn opens its six-course Valentine’s Day menu with a platter of their signature Peking duck, steamed pork and prawns dumpling with bonito flakes, and roast pork belly. Up next is a soulful double-boiled chicken soup, followed by crispy cod fillet with preserved vegetables. Indulge in six-head whole abalone that has been braised until achingly tender, then savour hearty ee fu noodles with scallops, egg whites, and gold flakes. The chilled yam paste with coconut ice cream and pistachio is a chilled rendition of the traditional dessert orh nee. Each diner gets a complimentary glass of rosé with the set menu.
S$138++ per person
6-14 February 2023
