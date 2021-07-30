Chef Tetsuya Wakuda will debut a new Japanese dining concept at Marina Bay Sands next year. Wakuda Singapore will mark the acclaimed chef’s second restaurant at the integrated resort. The new eater, due to open in early 2022, is the result of a partnership with 50 Eggs Hospitality Group.

Wakuda Singapore will join the chef’s two-starred Waku Ghin at Marina Bay Sands. The Japanese chef is also due to open another at the The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas by Spring 2022. There’s certainly a fair bit of interest in Wakuda’s newest initiative, especially considering his international acclaim.

A True Kitchen Maestro

Over the course of his career, the Japanese chef has scored top accolades across the globe. This includes The World’s 50 Best Restaurant distinction for his eponymous restaurant Tetsuya’s in Sydney, Australia, and two Michelin stars for Waku Ghin at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recognised as a ‘Master of Cuisine’ in Japan, he is praised for his unique style of cuisine, marrying French technique with the Japanese philosophy of using only the highest quality and seasonal ingredients. These attributes will no doubt play a big role in his newest eatery in Singapore.

Wakuda Singapore is already signalling its intent as a game-change for the local dining scene. The restaurant is the brainchild of Wakuda and restaurateur John Kunkel’s 50 Eggs Hospitality Group. The restaurant is being teased as a vibrant, artful collision of time and culture, which captures the tension between traditional and modern Japan in a bold and thoughtful way through cuisine, design and art.

“After 11 years of success with Waku Ghin, I am truly thrilled to open a second restaurant at Marina Bay Sands, in partnership with John Kunkel, 50 Eggs Hospitality Group and Las Vegas Sands,” commented Wakuda.

“The Wakuda brand represents an evolution from my restaurants to date, with a vibrant design and atmosphere that will be an exciting new backdrop for my cuisine.” Part world-class precision and part artistic intuition, Wakuda’s culinary philosophy is to create an indelible memory that keeps his guests coming back.

(Images: Marina Bay Sands)