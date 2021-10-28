The year end period brings with it many exciting changes. Across the globe its the period where the weather cools down and leaves turn into beautiful fiery shades of red and yellow. One seasonal change we are also excited for is food.

Apart from the (#basic) Pumpkin Spiced Latte, in this part of the world, we’re smitten over the coveted hairy crab.

After all, how could we not? These petite crustaceans — mitten claws and all — come presented to us flushed in elegant bamboo steamers, before its torn apart to reveal sinfully buttery golden roe and unthinkably sweet (albeit little) flesh that’s elevated by the vinegar it’s served with. Here, both the male and the female crabs come with packed with roe: the former comes with a creamier, lava-like texture, while the latter is much denser and crumbly in nature.

Traditionally, hairy crabs are steamed whole to preserve their delicately sweet flavour and texture. While this remains the most popular way to savour the transient delicacy, some restaurants around the island have taken the liberty to create full-blown menus surrounding the hairy crab.

Raffles Hotel Singapore’s very own Yì By Jereme Leung for instance, features the Tai Lake hairy crab alongside other crustaceans such as the Japanese king crab and Sri Lankan yellow crab, while Yan is spotlighting the hairy crab in a set menu with a whole host of dishes to complement it.

(Hero and featured image credit: Yan Ting)

Here’s where you can satisfy your hairy crab fix this year in Singapore.

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.