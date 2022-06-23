Who doesn’t love a hot serving of delicious wanton mee?

Wanton noodles, known colloquially as wanton mee, may hail from Cantonese cuisine, but its Southeast Asian permutation is markedly different from the soupy original.

In Singapore, Malaysia and even Thailand, wanton noodles connote dry egg noodles dressed in a dark sauce and chilli mix, topped with slivers of fatty barbecued pork, still tinged by wood smoke. Each serving is typically accompanied by handmade shrimp dumplings and the cautionary strand of green leafy vegetables.

There are also variations to the dish — soup as opposed to ‘dry’ along with noodle choices that also include rice vermicelli and even flat rice noodles (hor fun). Even the wantons, often served boiled, are occasionally served deep fried at some stalls.

A staple of hawker centres, all of these versions of wanton noodles bear their own idiosyncrasies, and all of these different takes coalesce in Singapore. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or supper, a good bowl of wanton noodles checks any of those boxes. We’ve rounded up some of the spots we deem serve the best wanton mee in Singapore, the next time you’re hit with a craving.

Where to go for the best wanton noodles in Singapore:

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore