Mention frog porridge in Singapore and you’ll have two reactions: one of them a face of disgust, and the other lighting up at just the mention of it.

We’re not here to convince the former group (did we mention bullfrog meat has less fat and calories than chicken breast?), for those in the know are already enamoured by its mild taste and interesting texture, best described as a cross between chicken and fish.

Just like regular congee, made with pork, chicken or seafood, frog porridge is prepared with the rice porridge. The meat is often marinated with a combination of soy sauce, ginger and spring onions. Combined, it lends an aromatic flavour to the dish.

In Singapore, you’ll find that the best locales serve the hearty frog porridge in individual claypots, stewed with a savoury-sweet soy sauce, and complete with chilli or ginger and spring onion to enhance taste and aroma. The plain congee that accompanies it acts as a blank canvas for the delicacy, and makes the meal particularly appetising for cold, rainy days.

In no particular order, read on to find our favourite locales for frog porridge.

Where to find the best frog porridge in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: Photography by Bobi/Getty Images)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore