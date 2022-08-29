Mention frog porridge in Singapore and you’ll have two reactions: one of them a face of disgust, and the other lighting up at just the mention of it.
We’re not here to convince the former group (did we mention bullfrog meat has less fat and calories than chicken breast?), for those in the know are already enamoured by its mild taste and interesting texture, best described as a cross between chicken and fish.
Just like regular congee, made with pork, chicken or seafood, frog porridge is prepared with the rice porridge. The meat is often marinated with a combination of soy sauce, ginger and spring onions. Combined, it lends an aromatic flavour to the dish.
In Singapore, you’ll find that the best locales serve the hearty frog porridge in individual claypots, stewed with a savoury-sweet soy sauce, and complete with chilli or ginger and spring onion to enhance taste and aroma. The plain congee that accompanies it acts as a blank canvas for the delicacy, and makes the meal particularly appetising for cold, rainy days.
In no particular order, read on to find our favourite locales for frog porridge.
Where to find the best frog porridge in Singapore:
In a quaint corner at Braddell Road lies Hong Chang Frog Porridge and BBQ Fish, also known as Hong Chang Eating House. Here, a warm claypot of thick plain porridge sets the scene for the savoury, spicy Kung Pao Chilli Frog Leg, but if you’re not one for the heat, the Ginger Claypot Frog Leg is a delightful option too. Be sure to order a serving of their BBQ Sambal Stingray or the Cai Po Omelette to share.
Chang Jiang G1 Claypot Frog Porridge has some of the most affordable dishes in town — the last time we went, the bill for a claypot of three frogs only came up to S$10. The tender pieces are deliciously aromatic as well, with a generous serving of spring onions in the mix.
Porridge specialist Sin Heng Kee lays their claim to fame with a spread of more than 20 kinds of porridge in Singapore. If you prefer heartier flavours, you don’t have to get plain porridge with your claypot frog legs either — many go for the eatery’s signature Sliced Pork Porridge to really elevate their experience here.
Geylang Lor 9 Fresh Frog Porridge is a personal favourite for us not just for its tender pieces of meat in the claypot. The thick porridge comes with a deliciously fragrant rice aroma, and you’ll be satisfied with just the sauce and the porridge alone. They have outlets in Geylang, Tampines, and Ang Mo Kio, with all three well-liked amongst residents around the area. Personally, we prefer heading to the Geylang outlet as they’re situated just opposite a popular beef hor fun stall, where you can order dishes from both.
Eminent Frog Porridge is always consistent with their food: think velvety smooth porridge and addictive pieces of frog every time, which is probably why they they’ve been awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand title multiple times. They are best known for their Special Frog with Garlic and White Pepper, a dish that cannot be found at other frog porridge eateries.
The next time you’re at Dragoncity Claypot Frog Porridge, be sure to keep an eye out for celebrity patrons in your midst; we’ve heard that singers like JJ Lin and Ah Du have been seen gracing the locale for these hearty bowls. The recommended Gong Bao option is a must-try in our books, as the sweet and spicy sauce pairs well with the silky rice porridge.
If you’re into spice like most Singaporeans, you’ll find yourself right at home with the dried chili frog porridge at No.5 Bukit Timah Live Bull Frog Claypot Porridge. The meat is tender with plenty of chew, only elevated by the fragrant dried chillies used.
Apart from a wide selection of porridge, Tiong Shian Porridge is best known for their Claypot Frog Porridge, crafted with generous cuts of spring onion and large pieces of frog meat. The silky rice base is starchy and nourishing, and we recommend ordering a braised egg if you’re feeling extra indulgent that day.
