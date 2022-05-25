Who doesn’t love a good old fashioned curry puff when the case of the munchies strike.

Most Singaporeans are familiar with the beloved pastry — a blistered golden-brown purse stuffed with spicy fillings of potato, fish or eggs. It’s simple, yet heartwarming. And while there’s plenty to be found around the island, here’s where you’ll find the best curry puffs in Singapore.

Available all-day round, this bite-sized treat is convenient as a quick snack for at a small price. While it has become a part of Singapore’s food identity, it is also reflective of global cultural influences from the colonial past.

The curry puff’s origins could be traced to Spanish empanadas or the British Cornish pastries. Despite the resemblance, the execution is largely different with local touches with spices and pastry. The local curry puff is also deep fried in hot oil instead of baking.

Since then, the curry puff has gone through several evolutions. The puff has become multi-racial — there’s the Malay ‘epok epok,’ the Indian ‘karipap’ as well as the Chinese ‘curry puff’ that most are familiar with thanks to snack food chains. There’s also the puff pastry version, found commonly in big bakery chains. However it is still the traditional snack that most of us love.

With just a dollar, Singaporeans can easily get a snapshot of the country’s diverse culinary landscape. The little golden package of goodness now also sees more modern and inventive fillings — think durian, yam or chilli crab — but the humble potato-and-egg combo is still beloved by all.

Here’s where to find the best curry puffs in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: Esperanza Doronila/ Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore