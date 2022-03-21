Fish Head Steamboat Spots In Singapore That Deliver A Dose Of Comfort

Before the regular hotpot and shabu shabu became popular, the communal soup of choice in Singapore was always fish head steamboat.

The dish — served in a knackered copper pot — looks simple enough: the mix of cabbage, seaweed, yam and tofu comes with a comforting moat of soup that’s both savoury and sweet at the same time. Fish slices of garoupa, pomfret or snapper are added in last, delicately cooked to perfection whilst the charcoal at the centre of it all continues to add its smokey heat to the pot.

The recipe for the addictive, flavoursome broth differs from stall to stall, but unmissable ingredients from the best fish head steamboat spots in Singapore include sole fish, ginger and one to two pieces of sour plum, all of which help to add a whole lot of depth and a subtle zest to the soup, making them different from your regular hotpot joints.

Of course, these communal sharing pots aren’t enough for those who crave a little variety. If that sounds like you, don’t fret. Most locales also serve tze char dishes like sweet and sour pork, sambal kangkong and fried prawn paste chicken too.

Here’s where to find the best fish head steamboat in Singapore:

