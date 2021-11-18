Singapore’s colourful food scene is a direct reflection of our multiculturalism.

It also forms an integral part of our collective national identity. Because of this natural infusion of cultures, we’re blessed with immense diversity in our food scene. The humble nasi lemak is a perfect example of this fusion of flavours.

While its provenance is Malay, this dish has crossed cultures, spawned different variations, and become a Singaporean icon. Whether nasi lemak is breakfast, lunch, dinner or supper to you, it is, at its heart, comfort food, and Singapore’s hawker scene is rife with options round the clock to satisfy.

We help you gather our take on where to find the best nasi lemak in Singapore the next time you get hit with a craving.

(Hero and featured image: The Coconut Club)

Here’s where you can find some of the best nasi lemak in Singapore: