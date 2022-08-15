Despite our thriving local food scene, some dishes are gradually being forgotten. One of them is Fuzhou oyster cake, which these six stalls in Singapore offer the best of.

Hailing from the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian, oyster cake is a savoury fritter made from a rice batter and shaped like a flying saucer. Typical ingredients include oyster, minced pork, Chinese celery, prawn, and peanuts, which is fried then rested before serving.

While the snack is still common in Fujian as well as Taiwan, it is slowly fading away from local diners’ consciousness. Thankfully, these stalls continue to keep the tradition alive while innovating it with new fillings.

(Hero and featured image credit: Sixth Floor Oyster Cake)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

The best Fuzhou oyster cake in Singapore