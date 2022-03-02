Where To Go For The Best Tiramisu In Singapore

As far as popular desserts go, this boozy treat certainly makes our top ten, which is why we’ve scoured the island for the best tiramisu in Singapore.
The classic Italian dessert seems simple enough: marsala wine and espresso-soaked ladyfingers in between blankets of lightly sweetened whipped cream and a rich mascarpone form the base of the tiramisu, before it’s crowned with a generous dusting of cocoa powder. Yet, the simplest of recipes often rely heavily on execution and the quality of its ingredients, which is why we’re only settling for the best ones in town.
From reliable, classic versions to ultra boozy ones that’s best for a Friday night out, here’s where to find the best and most indulgent tiramisu in Singapore.
Da Paolo Gastronomia’s tiramisu is an ever reliable option. Apart from being available at all its locales around the island (our favourite is the quaint Bukit Timah outlet next to Botanic Gardens), the classic combination of coffee and marsala-soaked Italian savoiardi biscuits layered with luscious mascarpone and topped with Valrhona cocoa powder is a delightful cold treat best had at any time of the day.
It only takes a spoonful of Mia Tavola’s to realise what good tiramisu actually tastes like. Helmed by Chef Nick, who spent over 16 years perfecting the art of Italian food in restaurants all over New York, Mia Tavola has expanded beyond an online business here to also offering intimate and often sold-out supper clubs. The tiramisu here come in a myriad of interesting flavours — think Matcha and Limoncello — but the classic flavour never fails to disappoint. Coffee and bourbon-soaked ladyfingers here are swathed by its signature mascarpone and cream mixture before being topped with a generous dusting of cocoa powder. Non-alcoholic versions are also available, and so is the option of adding more alcohol.
Diners who step into iO Italian Osteria for the first time will see differing choices of mains at other tables, but one dessert that everyone can unanimously agree on? The pistachio tiramisu. The fragrant, fluffy coffee-infused lady fingers melds well with the thick layers of mascarpone cream, and pairs especially nicely with the nutty crunch from the pistachio.
Monti’s stunning views are reason enough to visit, but one mustn’t forget about its food. Monti’s Tiramisù seems very much like your regular version, with espresso-soaked Savoiardi biscuits, mascarpone cheese, and marsala wine, but the restaurant also adds hints of almonds with Amaretti crumbs for an unexpected twist on the classic.
While The Tiramisu Hero offers mains in their cafe, the heart of the eatery will always be its namesake dessert. If you order online, you’ll be able to customise your order with your desired size, flavour (there’s 21 to pick from!) and sweetness. You won’t go wrong with the classic Original, but guests who enjoy a local kick can choose between the Durian, Kaya, or Milo.
All About Tiramisu should really rename itself to All About Tiramisu and Alcohol. The weekly-refreshed menu features different boozy blends in the bittersweet dessert. Instead of the usual marsala wine that’s traditionally featured, All About Tiramisù uses tipples like Bacardi 8 Year Gold Rum, Strawberries & Cream Baileys and Solerno Blood Orange.
We love the options from Cream & Dreams Tiramisu for various reasons. Perhaps it’s the well-balanced flavours, or the five cloud-like layers it comes with. Get the Rum if you’re looking for a potent, boozy dessert to end the night with, but if you’d like something a little more nuanced, the Kahlua should be your pick. A non-alcoholic version is available for orders too, and diners should keep an eye out on their social pages for limited edition flavours like the Toffee Nut & Macadamia (pictured).
