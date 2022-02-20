Where To Find The Best British-Style Fish And Chips In Singapore

It’s been called Britain’s “national institution” and it even has its own day: when you’re craving turns Anglophile, satisfy it at these restaurants serving the best British-style fish and chips in Singapore.

Certain parameters define the real thing. Either cod or haddock for the fish, a batter that usually involves beer, and thick cut chips, not fries. Salt and vinegar are your only condiments, and mushy peas appear more often than not.

Unsurprisingly, British-leaning restaurants here do them well. There’s Bread Street Kitchen and The English House for more upscale versions, while Lad & Dad and Molly Malone’s place it in its natural home: the pub. Smiths makes the dish its sole focus, and Big Fish Small Fish – despite its more contemporary options – also strives to do it the classic way. Read on to find out more.

Where to get the best British-style fish and chips in Singapore

