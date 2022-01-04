Where To Go For The Best Lobster Rolls In Singapore

There’s nothing quite as indulgent as a lobster roll. Akin to a high-end hot dog, the classic New England treat was both a curiosity and delight for seafood lovers in Singapore when it first made a splash in 2014.

Since then, it has been incorporated into the menus of food trucks and Michelin-starred restaurants alike.

Yet traditionally, lobsters are often just boiled and served as it is with an array of dips. The lobster roll challenges this approach with the unlikeliest of accompaniments: an ordinary hotdog bun. Perhaps this casual approach is how the lobster has been cast into the mainstream light appreciated by all.

That doesn’t mean a lack of standards though. Restaurants here use the best lobsters from all over the world — from Boston to Canada. Each succulent chunk is lightly mixed with a simple seasoning of butter and lemon juice, and sometimes mayonnaise. This is all stuffed into a brioche bun — a truly seductive sight.

Tempted? Here’s where to get your hands on some of the best lobster rolls in Singapore — plus alternatives if the queue at Burger & Lobster proves too trying.

6 places for the best lobster rolls in Singapore right now:

