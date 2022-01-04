Where To Go For The Best Lobster Rolls In Singapore

There’s nothing quite as indulgent as a lobster roll. Akin to a high-end hot dog, the classic New England treat was both a curiosity and delight for seafood lovers in Singapore when it first made a splash in 2014.
Since then, it has been incorporated into the menus of food trucks and Michelin-starred restaurants alike.
Yet traditionally, lobsters are often just boiled and served as it is with an array of dips. The lobster roll challenges this approach with the unlikeliest of accompaniments: an ordinary hotdog bun. Perhaps this casual approach is how the lobster has been cast into the mainstream light appreciated by all.
That doesn’t mean a lack of standards though. Restaurants here use the best lobsters from all over the world — from Boston to Canada. Each succulent chunk is lightly mixed with a simple seasoning of butter and lemon juice, and sometimes mayonnaise. This is all stuffed into a brioche bun — a truly seductive sight.
Tempted? Here’s where to get your hands on some of the best lobster rolls in Singapore — plus alternatives if the queue at Burger & Lobster proves too trying.
6 places for the best lobster rolls in Singapore right now:
This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.
The London-based restaurant offers great burgers on the menu, but the lobster roll is really its signature. Burger & Lobster goes for seafood freshly caught from Nova Scotia, Canada. The lobster chunks are simply mixed with Japanese mayonnaise and chives then stuffed in a toasted brioche bun. If that’s not enough lobster for you, go for the reasonably priced whole lobsters served with butter or with sambal.
The Market Grill focuses on bringing in premium ingredients and fresh seafood offerings. So, its take on the lobster roll is a truly indulgent one. An entire lobster goes into the making of each roll. Lobster chunks are tossed together in a mix of herbed mayo and Pommery mustard, served with a small salad and fries on the side.
While Humpback is best known for oysters, it’s other seafood offerings are worth checking out too. Their lobster roll, available only for brunch and dinner, is topped with strings of fennel bright orange tobiko roe for an additional briny hit. Best with the restaurant’s take on a Bloody Mary mixed with lobster tomato juice and garnished with lobster tail.
Luke’s Lobster’s world-famous lobster rolls are available at three locations to satisfy diners around the island: Isetan Scotts, Great World City and Jewel Changi Airport. Here, it’s all about quality ingredients and a peace of mind, with sustainably-sourced and traceable lobsters, crabs and shrimp that’s steamed, picked and flash-frozen from Maine. Get the classic Lobster Roll while you’re at it, but if you’re indecisive like us, the Luke’s Trio comes with three half-rolls that are sure to satisfy.
So far, the list sees Maine lobster rolls with chilled meat and dressings. Burger Labo offers the Connecticut-style which is with warm lobster chunks. Here, lobster meat is grilled and tossed with unsalted butter and crème fraîche or house-made mayonnaise. It’s served with locally farmed mesclun salad and shoestring truffle fries.
“Seafood made affordable” is the name of the game here at Chunky Lobsters. While the snow crab and the prawn rolls having been gaining traction from diners, the lobster rolls are still the bistro’s most popular items on the menu. Here, choose from six different flavours: Traditionalists can go for the Original dressed with Chunky Lobsters’s very own mix of spices, while those going for a bit of that local kick can opt for the Chilli (chilli crab sauce) or Salted Egg flavours.