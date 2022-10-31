Kway chap isn’t for the faint-hearted diner, especially if you’re not used to having offal presented to you on a plate. If you’re up for a delicious meal, however, these are the best kway chap stalls in Singapore that prove that .
The Teochew dish is served with a dark soy-sauce soup bowl of flat, broad rice sheets, paired with a generous assortment of braised pork cuts that include pork belly, rind and intestines. While it may seem simple, its preparation is anything but. The key here is to create paper-thin noodles that are slippery smooth, as well as a rich, complex gravy to braise the ingredients in. The innards, too, have to be cleansed thoroughly and removed from any unpleasant odour – a step that requires skill, time, and dedication.
Despite being one of the most divisive hawker dishes, there’s no denying its popularity, and the island is definitely not short of stalls offering the dish, each with their own twist. However, if you want a good bowl that’s worth your time, money, and calories, here are our favourite stalls that serve the best kway chap in Singapore.
9 best kway chap stalls in Singapore to queue up for:
Guan Kee Kway Chap is a classic. The broth for the rice sheets is flavourful to say the least, and is laced with a light herbal taste that elevates the ingredients when had together. We particularly enjoyed the chewy braised intestines and the glossy pig’s skin — which, while great on their own, tasted even better with the spicy and tangy chilli sauce on the side.
The two smiley ladies behind Cheng Heng Kway Chap and Braised Duck Rice work seamlessly behind the counter here; one methodically chops up your ingredients, while the other cooks the silky noodles with ease. The slightly saltier gravy from the ingredients went nicely with the rice sheets, and the pork belly had a great fat-to-meat ratio that we thoroughly enjoyed as well.
Ask any local where they’d recommend going to for kway chap and Lao San Kway Chap would be an answer you’d hear most frequently. The almost transparent rice sheets slip effortlessly between bites of the ingredients, leaving nothing but a trail of fragrant fried shallot oil behind it. Each ingredient is braised in a gravy that’s equal parts sweet, salty and savoury, and our favourites here included the tender pork belly and intestines.
There always seems to be a queue at Chai Chee Kway Chap, and it’s easy to see why. Here, diners can delight in a flavourful broth of spice and soy sauce while slurping on smooth rice sheets and textured pork cuts. The pig’s skin, removed from every lick of fat, is a must-have too.
Ying Yi Kway Chap Braised Duck has been running for more than 30 years, and is currently helmed by Lily, who took over her father’s business. Here, the braising sauce is a delicious blend of dang gui, star anise, galangal, orange peel and garlic, which come together to create a subtle spiced and fragrant hint to the dish. An unexpected standout here has to be the refreshing preserved salted vegetables, which added plenty of crunch and sweetness when had with the tasty innards.
Craving something hearty in the middle of the night? 284 Kway Chap has got your back. Open daily from 8pm to 3am, the popular supper locale has a fast-moving queue so you can get your fill fast. The items here seem to be on the healthier end (great for late nights, if you ask us) as the ingredients are quite lightly braised. Looking to skip the offal tonight? There’s also a set with just pork rind, pork belly, fish cake, tofu, beancurd and egg.
Quan Lai Kway Chap is popular for their generous portions, but they also come at a bigger price tag compared to other joints. The signature set for one comes with a braised duck, large intestines, homemade fishcake, beancurd and braised egg, but for a truly gastronomic experience, be sure to also get the crispy and chewy fried large intestines on the side.
Ah Keat Pig’s Organ Soup and Kway Chap is a pretty affordable option for anyone in the area. The rice sheets are a tad thicker than what we’re used to, but they serve pretty well for those looking for a more filling meal. The mildly herbal broth has an addictive sweet-savoury taste, and the tender ingredients goes well with the zesty chilli sauce on the side.
Covent Garden Kway Chap isn’t known just for its food, but also for Chua Meow Ching, the stall’s 91-year-old founder who’s dishing out these delicious bowls. Her two sons are currently helping out at the stall, but the sprightly Madam Chua still personally oversees the vat of braised innards. Each of the ingredients come perfectly braised despite the differing cooking times, and the savoury broth doesn’t come with any herbal notes or unpleasant pork aftertaste.
