The World’s Largest Vegan Burger Weighs In At Over 162 KG

The world’s appetite for vegan burgers has undeniably grown in recent years. Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger engaged in a plant-based burger arms race. Seeing the emerging market, tons of other brands jumped in on the action. And slowly, seemingly every major burger chain rolled out a vegetarian option, most recently culminating with McDonald’s.

But while some may wonder if the world’s hunger for plant-based burgers may be satiated, a company in Northern Ireland took a stab at filling the biggest vegan appetite yet by setting the Guinness World Record for the largest vegan burger.

Largest Vegan Burger

The record-breaking 358-pound (162 kg), 4-ounce (113 gm) burger, measuring just short of 4 feet in diameter, came courtesy of Finnebrogue Artisan, a family-owned UK food producer that bills itself as having “made our name producing premium sausages, venison, bacon, ham, wagyu beef, and plant-based products.” Their veggie items, specifically, sell at major British retailers like Tesco and Waitrose.

The record-setting vegan burger was officially certified by Guinness World Records as being made on November 18 the Finnebrogue CGR site in Downpatrick and utilising the same recipe as the brand’s Naked Evolution Burger, though the results were 1,274 times the size. Ten employees worked on the patty, which took nine hours to cook. And, of course, a patty doth not a “burger” make, so it was also topped with 22 pounds (10 kg) of tomatoes, 10 pounds (4.5 kg) of lettuce, over 15 pounds (6.8 kg) of vegan cheese, nearly 4.5 pounds (2 kg) of onions, 11 pounds (5 kg) of gherkins, 11 pounds (5 kg) of the company’s vegan Naked Without the Oink bacon, and 11 pounds (5 kg) of Naked Burger sauce before being shoved between a vegan bun, according to The Irish Post.

How big is a Guinness World RecordsTM title for the largest vegan burger? It’s a whopping 160.5kg! Find out how we did it:https://t.co/4bfJWIjOWL#recordbreaker #GuinnessWorldRecords #worldrecord pic.twitter.com/XmH6A4uCI0 — Finnebrogue Artisan (@finnebrogue) December 8, 2021

“All ingredients had to be verified as vegan,” Anthea McAuley, Finnebrogue’s communications manager, told the paper. “[We] worked with local bakery, Irwin’s, to create a vegan bread bun.”

“We were set a target weight of 100 kilograms [220 pounds], but we knew from the outset we wanted to exceed that,” Sean Kearney, the company’s innovation process manager, added. “The team included representatives from NPD, marketing and engineering; and together we designed and built everything, including a swing to aid turning the patty during cooking. That was perhaps the most challenging part of the record as we didn’t want to break the patty.”

And what happened to the burger? McAuley explained, “To avoid food waste on the day, which is in line with our own policies and that of the Guinness World Records, we donated some finished burger to homeless charity, The Simon Community. Our staff also enjoyed the burger for their lunch.”

Though getting all of the burger in one bite couldn’t have been easy: The width from top bun to bottom bun was a bit wider than a human head.

This story first appeared on www.foodandwine.com

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Linda Hughes Photography / Getty Images)

© 2021. TI Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved. Licensed from FoodandWine.com and published with permission of Affluent Media Group. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Food & Wine and the Food & Wine Logo are registered trademarks of Affluent Media Group. Used under License.