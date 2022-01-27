A Last-Minute CNY Guide To Find The Best Food, Drinks And Gifts

Chinese New Year is next week. If you do not have your yu sheng ordered, snacks ready and booze on ice, we’re here to help with this last-minute guide to the best CNY food, drinks, and delicious gifts.

For lo hei ideas, turn to Chopsuey Cafe‘s healthy take with kale and celeriac, or Din Tai Fung‘s version with smoked salmon, crispy yam strips and crunchy fish skin. For a more luxurious yu sheng, check out the Iberico pork and truffle variations from 1-Altitude‘s group of restaurants. Ce La Vi promises a glitzy six-course meal, while The Coconut Club offers local favourites for up to 10 people.

On to sweets. The Fat Kid Bakery is injecting their signature sourdough bomboloni with festive flavours, and Godiva is offering chocolate truffles imprinted with auspicious symbols. The Kampong Bakery blends traditional ingredients with Western pastries, while Lady M presents an impressively designed box packed with CNY goodies.

For snacks made the good old way, Webuy has teamed up with Malaysian food producers to bring them easily to local consumers, while Pony bottles a new cocktail that’s both celebratory and sumptuous.

Read on to find out more, then check out our guides to bak kwa, yusheng and more this Year of the Tiger.

Your last-minute guide to the best CNY food, drinks, and delicious gifts

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.