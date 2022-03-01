Homepage > Food & Drink > Drinks > From Sake To Women’s Day: Here Are 10 Bar Events In Singapore To Attend In March
From Sake To Women’s Day: Here Are 10 Bar Events In Singapore To Attend In March
Food & Drink

From Sake To Women’s Day: Here Are 10 Bar Events In Singapore To Attend In March

By Jethro Kang, Mar 1 2022 4:31 pm

We hope you’re thirsty because we’ve rounded up 10 bar events happening this March 2022 in Singapore.

For International Women’s Day on 8 March, Smoke & Mirrors puts their bar back in the spotlight with her own cocktail creation. Burger & Lobster Raffles Hotel offers a free bottle of champagne if you come early, and Level 33 pours free-flow drinks for ladies only.

It’s springtime in Japan at Waku Ghin, as the two-Michelin-starred restaurant rolls out cocktails made from seasonal Japanese fruits. If you prefer sake, there’s an ongoing campaign featuring 30 restaurants serving local and international seafood dishes alongside it.

For gin fans, Flow Bar is offering a masterclass on how to make your own gin cocktail, and Raffles Courtyard teams up with Four Pillars. The Balvenie closes their whisky dinner series at Cure, and MO Bar bundles four signature cocktails in an experience package. On Sundays, Ce La Vi throws a barbecue up high with Penfolds.

10 bar events in Singapore to check out this March 2022:

(Main and featured image: Seafood Loves Sake)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

01
8 March: International Women's Day at Smoke & Mirrors
1 St. Andrew's Road, #06-01 National Gallery Singapore, 178957
Website here
9380 6313
Book here
8 March: International Women's Day at Smoke & Mirrors

Smoke & Mirrors spotlights their bar back and front-of-house staff Kathleen Galicia on International Women’s Day with her own cocktail creation. Called Forget-me-not (S$18++), the purple number is floral, sweet and spicy, and only available that day. They’re also offering free-flow Besserat de Bellefon Champagne for two hours at S$88++ per person, with a glass of Forget-me-not as a welcome drink.

Free-flow champagne, Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 7.30pm to 9.30pm

02
8 March: International Women's Day at Burger & Lobster
328 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188719
Website here
6971 6127
Book here
8 March: International Women's Day at Burger & Lobster

For International Women’s Day, Burger & Lobster is giving away a free bottle of Telmont Reserve Rosé to the first ten groups of ladies who dine at their Raffles Hotel location. Both outlets are also serving a special cocktail called Porfirio (S$14++). It features Mount Gay Eclipse Rum, where Trudiann Branker worked as the distillery’s first Women Master Blender.

03
8 March: Free-flow drinks for women at Level 33
8 Marina Blvd, #33-01, Singapore 018981
Website here
6834 3133
Book here
8 March: Free-flow drinks for women at Level 33

Level 33 celebrates International Women’s Day on 8 March with a free-flow package for ladies (S$88++ each). For two hours, they offer non stop cocktail classics like Aperol Spritz, Mojito and G&T, house wines and prosecco, as well as their house-brewed beers.

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 11.30am to 10.30pm 

04
Now till 13 March: Seafood Loves Sake
Website here
Now till 13 March: Seafood Loves Sake

Sake is more than just a pairing with Japanese food, as this campaign wants to show. Titled Seafood Loves Sake, 30 restaurants including Bar Cicheti, FOC, Geylang Claypot Rice, Fleurette, Punjab Grill, and Morsels are pairing some of their signature seafood dishes with their preferred choice of sake.

Head to the website for the full list of restaurants.

05
13 March: gin cocktail masterclass at Flow Bar
Book here
13 March: gin cocktail masterclass at Flow Bar

Former travel booking site Native is marking their change to an “experience concierge” with a launch campaign called Like A Native. One of the experiences they offer is a gin cocktail masterclass (S$80) at Flow Bar, where head bartender Ricky Paiva will teach you how to use fresh ingredients to make your favourite gin drink.

Sunday, 13 March 2022, 4pm to 6pm

06
1-31 March: seasonal fruit cocktails at Waku Ghin
Level 2 Dining, L2-03 The Shoppes at, 2 Bayfront Ave, Marina Bay Sands, 018956
Website here
6688 8507
1-31 March: seasonal fruit cocktails at Waku Ghin

Waku Ghin showcases springtime in Japan through their cocktails (S$25++ each) made from premium Japanese fruits. There’s the highly prized musk melon from Shizuoka, a barrel-aged Negroni featuring honey lime from the same prefecture, and Fukuoka strawberry in the rum-based Tochigi Ichigo.

07
Now till 21 April: The Balvenie Handcrafted By Cure
21 Keong Saik Rd., Singapore 089128
Website here
6221 2189
Book here
Now till 21 April: The Balvenie Handcrafted By Cure

The Balvenie wraps up its Handcrafted By series at Nua Irish restaurant, Cure. The one-Michelin-starred eatery is serving two dishes that incorporates the Speyside whisky: a twice-smoked salmon brushed with The Balvenie 14 Year Old The Week of Peat, and a dessert filled with peat-smoked ice cream. A Whisky Sour made with The Balvenie 14 Year Old Caribbean Cask, umeshu and sage is also available. The items are served as part of the full menu at S$396++ with alcohol pairing.

08
Now till 23 June: Raffles Courtyard & Four Pillars Gin
328 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 189673
Website here
6412 1816
Now till 23 June: Raffles Courtyard & Four Pillars Gin

Raffles Courtyard teams up with Four Pillars Gin for cocktails and gin flights. You can taste the award-winning gins in four creations by the bar and two by the Yarra Valley distillery (S$20++ each). The Four Pillars Gin Flight (S$15++) is another option, which includes three expressions and tonic.

Daily until 23 June 2022, 3pm to 10.30pm

09
Ongoing: MO BAR Cocktail Experience
5 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039797
6885 3500
Get it here
Ongoing: MO BAR Cocktail Experience

MO Bar is offering a MO Bar Cocktail Experience (S$156.75, usual price S$181.50) that lets you taste what makes them one of the World’s 50 Best Bars. The package includes four signature cocktails, two bar bites and an evening of their delightful hospitality.

10
Every Sunday: Ce La Vi BBQ with Penfolds
1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, Tower 3, 018971
Website here
6508 2188
Book here
Every Sunday: Ce La Vi BBQ with Penfolds

Ce La Vi fires up the grill at their Sky Lounge for a cookout with Penfolds wines. There’s seafood like octopus, oyster and barramundi, free range chicken, lamb chops and Black Angus ribeye for meat, and charred broccolini for greens. Penfolds Koonunga Hill riesling and shiraz go for S$88 a bottle.

Every Sunday, 5pm onwards

bars cocktails Drinks events March 2022 sake Singapore Bars
written by.
Jethro Kang

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.