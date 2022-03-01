From Sake To Women’s Day: Here Are 10 Bar Events In Singapore To Attend In March

We hope you’re thirsty because we’ve rounded up 10 bar events happening this March 2022 in Singapore.
For International Women’s Day on 8 March, Smoke & Mirrors puts their bar back in the spotlight with her own cocktail creation. Burger & Lobster Raffles Hotel offers a free bottle of champagne if you come early, and Level 33 pours free-flow drinks for ladies only.
It’s springtime in Japan at Waku Ghin, as the two-Michelin-starred restaurant rolls out cocktails made from seasonal Japanese fruits. If you prefer sake, there’s an ongoing campaign featuring 30 restaurants serving local and international seafood dishes alongside it.
For gin fans, Flow Bar is offering a masterclass on how to make your own gin cocktail, and Raffles Courtyard teams up with Four Pillars. The Balvenie closes their whisky dinner series at Cure, and MO Bar bundles four signature cocktails in an experience package. On Sundays, Ce La Vi throws a barbecue up high with Penfolds.
10 bar events in Singapore to check out this March 2022:
(Main and featured image: Seafood Loves Sake)
This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
Smoke & Mirrors spotlights their bar back and front-of-house staff Kathleen Galicia on International Women’s Day with her own cocktail creation. Called Forget-me-not (S$18++), the purple number is floral, sweet and spicy, and only available that day. They’re also offering free-flow Besserat de Bellefon Champagne for two hours at S$88++ per person, with a glass of Forget-me-not as a welcome drink.
Free-flow champagne, Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 7.30pm to 9.30pm
For International Women’s Day, Burger & Lobster is giving away a free bottle of Telmont Reserve Rosé to the first ten groups of ladies who dine at their Raffles Hotel location. Both outlets are also serving a special cocktail called Porfirio (S$14++). It features Mount Gay Eclipse Rum, where Trudiann Branker worked as the distillery’s first Women Master Blender.
Level 33 celebrates International Women’s Day on 8 March with a free-flow package for ladies (S$88++ each). For two hours, they offer non stop cocktail classics like Aperol Spritz, Mojito and G&T, house wines and prosecco, as well as their house-brewed beers.
Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 11.30am to 10.30pm
Sake is more than just a pairing with Japanese food, as this campaign wants to show. Titled Seafood Loves Sake, 30 restaurants including Bar Cicheti, FOC, Geylang Claypot Rice, Fleurette, Punjab Grill, and Morsels are pairing some of their signature seafood dishes with their preferred choice of sake.
Head to the website for the full list of restaurants.
Former travel booking site Native is marking their change to an “experience concierge” with a launch campaign called Like A Native. One of the experiences they offer is a gin cocktail masterclass (S$80) at Flow Bar, where head bartender Ricky Paiva will teach you how to use fresh ingredients to make your favourite gin drink.
Sunday, 13 March 2022, 4pm to 6pm
Waku Ghin showcases springtime in Japan through their cocktails (S$25++ each) made from premium Japanese fruits. There’s the highly prized musk melon from Shizuoka, a barrel-aged Negroni featuring honey lime from the same prefecture, and Fukuoka strawberry in the rum-based Tochigi Ichigo.
The Balvenie wraps up its Handcrafted By series at Nua Irish restaurant, Cure. The one-Michelin-starred eatery is serving two dishes that incorporates the Speyside whisky: a twice-smoked salmon brushed with The Balvenie 14 Year Old The Week of Peat, and a dessert filled with peat-smoked ice cream. A Whisky Sour made with The Balvenie 14 Year Old Caribbean Cask, umeshu and sage is also available. The items are served as part of the full menu at S$396++ with alcohol pairing.
Raffles Courtyard teams up with Four Pillars Gin for cocktails and gin flights. You can taste the award-winning gins in four creations by the bar and two by the Yarra Valley distillery (S$20++ each). The Four Pillars Gin Flight (S$15++) is another option, which includes three expressions and tonic.
Daily until 23 June 2022, 3pm to 10.30pm
MO Bar is offering a MO Bar Cocktail Experience (S$156.75, usual price S$181.50) that lets you taste what makes them one of the World’s 50 Best Bars. The package includes four signature cocktails, two bar bites and an evening of their delightful hospitality.
Ce La Vi fires up the grill at their Sky Lounge for a cookout with Penfolds wines. There’s seafood like octopus, oyster and barramundi, free range chicken, lamb chops and Black Angus ribeye for meat, and charred broccolini for greens. Penfolds Koonunga Hill riesling and shiraz go for S$88 a bottle.
Every Sunday, 5pm onwards