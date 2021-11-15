The festive season starts early in Singapore, especially with these food and drink events happening this November.

This month, Mr Stork cosies up to Neon Pigeon for special cocktails at its fourth birthday. Smoke & Mirrors is also blowing out the candles with guest shifts and interactive art, while 1-Altitude brings back its art influenced Aisa dining sessions.

Raffles Hotel is reimagining the Singapore Sling at the Long Bar whilst The St. Regis is overhauling its entire bar programme in the Asia Pacific, with Singapore being one of the first one to implement it.

Whiskies get a foot in with dinner pairings by Glenfiddich, which is recreating its distillery experience at Nutmeg & Clove, as The Balvenie swoons next to Thevar‘s contemporary Indian food.

If pisco is your disco, there’s a celebration of the Peruvian spirit on now till the end of November. Consider that as warm up for the monthlong Singapore Cocktail Festival, which is on right now. Read on to find out more.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.